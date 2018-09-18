Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

"Truth Wins Florida Election”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 02:03pm CEST

Support for the FAIRtax helps DeSantis to victory

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam was expected to have an easy victory and win the Florida Republican gubernatorial primary with a June poll lead of 20 points. Once President Trump endorsed Representative DeSantis, he pulled ahead in the polls. Then a Putnam PAC attacked DeSantis for supporting the FAIRtax, bill HR 25. The election gave DeSantis a victory of 56% to Putnam’s 37%.

The TV ads and mailers attacking Congressman Ron DeSantis as a FAIRtax co-sponsor were full of misinformation about the FAIRtax and implied that the FAIRtax would raise all prices by 23%, destroy Florida tourism, destroy families and basically destroy Florida. The ads labeled DeSantis a Washington insider even though the FAIRtax is hated inside the beltway by lobbyists, special interests, politicians who like power and control, crony capitalists and tax lawyers.

Per Steve Hayes, President of Americans for Fair Taxation, “One political consultant told me that the social media comments were the most negative for any candidate’s ad that he had ever seen. Almost all of the comments were pointing out untruths in the ads and switching support to Mr. DeSantis. The attack ads were driving people away from Putnam and to DeSantis.” Some political operatives have estimated that the negative FAIRtax ads may have helped account for Mr. DeSantis’ victory margin.

CONCLUSION

Members of Congress have expressed concern about co-sponsoring the FAIRtax in fear opponents distorting the facts about the FAIRtax and scaring enough voters for them to be defeated. While any position might offend some, a position that is supported by a vocal minority can provide the margin to victory.

The impact of the negative ads signifies that enough voters now understand the FAIRtax and when lies are told about it, the false and misleading message is recognized as lies. Voters logically ask how anyone can oppose such a commonsense idea and if someone is going to distort the FAIRtax truth, then how can they be trusted at all?

The FAIRtax empowers all legal residents and puts them in charge of how much money they have for consumption and how much federal tax they pay. The FAIRtax ensures that our economy will continue to prosper and our children and grandchildren will have the opportunity that we wish for all Americans. Learn more at www.bigsolution.org.

Florida Fair Tax Educational Association is a 501(c) (3) to inform and educate the citizens on alternatives to the current system of federal taxation based on the following principles: fairness, simplicity, transparency, pro-economic growth and revenue neutrality.

Florida FairTax Educational Association
PMB 218
NW 49th Ave, Suite 205
Ocala, FL 34482

www.flfairtax.org
www.fairtax.org
www.bigsolution.org

2018, all rights reserved

Paid for by Florida FAIRtax Educational Association


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:19pVendors strive to make IoT application development simpler - By Sam Lucero, senior principal analyst, IoT, IHS Markit
AQ
02:19pALSTOM : World’s first hydrogen powered train rolled out by Germany
AQ
02:19pCYBERSECURITY FIRM : More Iran hacks as US sanctions loomed
AQ
02:19pCOUNTERPATH, CORP. : CounterPath Announces Resignation of CEO
AC
02:18pAMPLIPHI BIOSCIENCES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:18pCOMMERZBANK : #18-1668 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
02:18pPARK SAFETY FIX : Safe lighting of trailers or semitrailers more
PU
02:18pBANK OF VALLETTA : BOV Basketball Season 2018/19 Launched
PU
02:18pMIZUHO FINANCIAL : African Development Bank, Mariner Investment Group, and Africa50 Price Landmark $1 Billion Impact Securitization Structured as a synthetic securitization by Mizuho International, Room2Run transfers the mezzanine credit risk on a portfolio of approximately 50 loans from among the African Development Bank’s non- sovereign lending book, including power, transportation, financial sector, and manufacturing assets
AQ
02:18pADAPTIVE MEDIAS INC : Adaptive Medias Appoints Angel Mondragon As President To Oversee Cryptocurrency Transition
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando blames it on the sunshine as cuts forecasts again
4AMAZON.COM : Audi launches electric SUV in Tesla's backyard, with assist from Amazon
5ALPHABET : Google to Partner With Biggest Car Alliance

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.