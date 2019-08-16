Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Truworths looks to close loss-making stores of UK-based Office chain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 03:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past a branch of South African clothing retailer Truworths in Cape Town

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Truworths International Ltd is considering closing loss-making stores of its UK-based shoe chain Office, joining the growing ranks of retailers to be hit by Britain's gloomy trading environment.

Office is battling tough conditions in Britain due to uncertainty over Brexit, plus pressures on store-based retailers as shoppers move online.

This resulted in the South African-listed clothing, shoes, jewellery and homeware retailer booking a non-cash impairment charge of 97 million pounds ($117.44 million) against Office's assets.

The writedown saw Truworths profit before tax for the full-year ended June 30 falling 57.5% to 1.56 billion rand ($102.30 million) from 3.69 billion rand.

"Management is critically evaluating the real estate portfolio with a view to closing loss-making stores as leases come to an end," Truworths said, referring to Office.

As of 1 July 2018, Office had 156 stores and concessions in the UK, Germany and the Republic of Ireland. In the year to end-June 2019 it closed 17 stores, of which 16 were concession stores across House of Fraser and Topshop/Topman.

Retail sales for Office decreased in sterling terms by 0.9%, while in rand terms, however, retail sales rose by 5.3%.

Last month the retailer said Office had entered into debt restructuring talks with its lenders. Net debt in the period to June 30 amounted to 418 million rand.

"Based on an in-depth assessment by advisers, a major financial restructure of Office is not being contemplated given its current profitability, liquidity and cash position."

"Negotiations with lenders have progressed constructively and management believes that they will be concluded satisfactorily," it said in its result statement.

Sales of Truworths Africa rose by 3.1%, boosted by an improved second-half and group retail sales grew 3.7% to 18.6 billion rand.

Consumers in South Africa are reeling from low economic growth, high unemployment, modest increases in negotiated wages and higher average fuel and utility prices, which have constrained spending.

($1 = 0.8260 pounds)

($1 = 15.2488 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and David Evans)

By Nqobile Dludla
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.48% 0.9143 Delayed Quote.2.75%
TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.48% 57.9 End-of-day quote.-33.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:28aMalaysia set to begin biggest 1MDB trial involving ex-PM Najib
RE
04:23aThailand plans $10 billion stimulus to support economy
RE
04:11aSouth Africa's Sasol delays results due to U.S. project glitch
RE
04:11aEuro drops to two-week low against the dollar
RE
04:10aEuro drops to two-week low against the dollar
RE
04:02aTurkey's military pension fund says reached deal to buy British Steel
RE
03:56aNigerian annual inflation at 11.08% in July - stats office
RE
03:54aIndonesia president proposes $178 billion budget for 2020, targets 5.3% GDP growth
RE
03:52aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Industrial Production Index
PU
03:44aIrish regulator near end of first privacy probe, ruling to take months
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2KAZ MINERALS PLC : KAZ MINERALS : hit by copper rout as shares spiral
3Pot producer CannTrust says over half of its stock frozen following rule violation
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Notifiable trading
5NEXT : NEXT : to replace Debenhams as Ted Baker's childrenswear licence partner

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group