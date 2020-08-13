Tryp Therapeutics Partners with Albany Molecular Research Inc. to Manufacture a Proprietary Psilocybin-based Drug

La Jolla, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2020) - Tryp Therapeutics Inc. ("Tryp" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics targeting diseases with high unmet medical needs, announced today it has entered into an agreement with Albany Molecular Research Inc. ("AMRI"), a leading global contract research, development and manufacturing organization, to provide research, development and cGMP manufacturing of a proprietary psilocybin active pharmaceutical ingredient ("API") to support the clinical development of TRP-8802, TRP-8803 and TRP-8804 programs.

"Working with AMRI as our U.S.-based active pharmaceutical ingredient supplier is a critical component of our rapid clinical development strategy and we very pleased to have engaged them to support our neuropsychiatric programs. By working with AMRI, we are able to create additional intellectual property around the manufacture and use of our proprietary psilocybin API." said Larry Norder, Vice President of Manufacturing of Tryp. Mr. Norder further commented, "AMRI's excellent industry reputation, size, and wealth of experience with manufacturing API under cGMP brings very high credibility to our efforts to develop psilocybin as a therapeutic for indications with high unmet medical needs."

"AMRI is proud to support Tryp Therapeutics in their mission to address diseases with highly unmet needs through the rapid development and scale-up of a novel process to advance Psilocybin into human clinical trials," said Christopher Conway, president, AMRI. "We are leveraging our core expertise in process development and cGMP manufacturing to help progress Tryp's clinical pipeline."

About Tryp Therapeutics:

Tryp Therapeutics is a clinical stage drug development company led by a management team with extensive drug development experience that is advancing transformative medicines with existing clinical data and known safety profiles for diseases with no effective first-line treatments. The company is building a diversified portfolio of product candidates targeting neuropsychiatric and oncology indications with high unmet medical needs.

About AMRI

AMRI, a contract research development and manufacturing organization, partners with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. AMRI's team combines scientific expertise and market-leading technology to provide a complete suite of solutions in discovery, development, analytical services, and API and drug product manufacturing. www.amriglobal.com

