Tsaker Chemical : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO THE INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Tsaker Chemical Group Limited

彩 客 化 學 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1986)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

RELATING TO THE INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Reference is made to the interim results announcement of Tsaker Chemical Group Limited (the "Company") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Announcement") dated 23 August 2019. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company noted that there was an inadvertent clerical error in the Announcement, and would like to clarify that the last paragraph of note 14 - "Interest-Bearing Bank and Other Borrowings" to the "Notes to Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements" on page 22 of the Announcement should read as follows with the changes underlined for easy reference:

"Certain of the Group's property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and restricted cash with net carrying amounts of approximately RMB291.6 million(31 December 2018: approximately RMB223.3 million) were pledged to secure bank and other borrowings granted to the Group."

Save for the above clarification, all information and contents set out in the Announcement remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Tsaker Chemical Group Limited

GE Yi

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. GE Yi (Chairman), Mr. Bai Kun and Ms. Zhang Nan as executive Directors; Mr. FONTAINE Alain Vincent as non-executive Director; and Mr. HO Kenneth Kai Chung, Mr. ZHU Lin and Mr. YU Miao as independent non-executive Directors.