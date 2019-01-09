Tsaker Chemical : Change of Directors

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tsaker Chemical Group Limited ੹܄ʷኪණྠϞࠢʮ̡ *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1986)

CHANGE OF DIRECTORS

The Board announces that Mr. Xiao Yongzheng has resigned as a non-executive Director due to work commitment.

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Zhang Nan has been appointed as an executive Director.

The Board also announces that, following the resignation of Mr. Xiao Yongzheng, his vacancies in the audit committee and the remuneration committee of the Company shall be taken up by Mr. Ho Kenneth Kai Chung and Mr. Zhu Lin, the current independent non-executive Directors, respectively.

The above changes are with effect from 10 January 2019.

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Tsaker Chemical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Mr. Xiao Yongzheng ("Mr. Xiao") has resigned as a non-executive Director with effect from 10 January 2019 due to work commitment.

Mr. Xiao has confirmed that he has no claim against the Company in respect of his resignation and has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board would like to express its sincere appreciation to Mr. Xiao for his outstanding contributions to the operations and development of the Company during his tenure of office.

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Zhang Nan ("Ms. Zhang") has been appointed as an executive Director with effect from 10 January 2019. Ms. Zhang's primary responsibilities include overseeing, monitoring and implementing the internal controls of the Group; and ensuring the Company's compliance with the relevant laws and regulations including the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").

Ms. Zhang, aged 35, has been the director of human resources and the director of strategic development of the Group since January 2013, and is responsible for the Group's human resources management, industry research, development planning and investment project research. She has been serving as the deputy general manager of the Group since August 2018. Her work experience includes being a manager of human resources of Beijing Touqu Technology Co., Ltd. (̏ԯҳ ሳ߅ҦϞࠢʮ̡) from July 2007 to September 2010 and being a director of human resources of Chexun Internet Co., Ltd.(ԓৃʝᑌၣٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡) from September 2010 to January 2013. Ms. Zhang graduated from Inner Mongolia University of Finance and Economics in July 2007, majoring in business administration.

Ms. Zhang has entered into a service agreement with the Company for a term of three years commencing from 10 January 2019. She will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company and will be eligible for re-election at that meeting in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Ms. Zhang will be entitled to a director's fee of RMB580,000 per annum with discretionary bonus for her appointment as an executive Director.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Ms. Zhang confirms that she (i) has not held any directorships in other listed companies in the past three years; (ii) does not have any relationships with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company; and (iii) is not interested in any shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). There is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2) (h) to (v) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters in relation to the appointment of Ms. Zhang as an executive Director that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to extend its warm welcome to Ms. Zhang in joining the Board.

By Order of the Board

Tsaker Chemical Group Limited

Ge Yi

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 10 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ge Yi (Chairman), Mr. Bai Kun and Ms. Zhang Nan as executive Directors, Mr. Fontaine Alain Vincent as a non-executive Director and Mr. Ho Kenneth Kai Chung, Mr. Zhu Lin and Mr. Yu Miao as independent non-executive Directors.

*For identification purpose only