Tsaker Chemical : DATE OF BOARD MEETING IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSAL TO APPROVE THE DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF A SPECIAL DIVIDEND

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tsaker Chemical Group Limited

彩 客 化 學 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1986)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

IN RELATION TO

THE PROPOSAL TO APPROVE THE DECLARATION AND

PAYMENT OF A SPECIAL DIVIDEND

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Tsaker Chemical Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board (the "Board Meeting") will be held on Thursday, 5 March 2020 for the purpose of considering the declaration and payment of a special dividend.

The Company will make a further announcement after the Board Meeting to set out the details of the special dividend, if approved by the Board.

As the proposed special dividend may or may not be approved by the Board at the Board Meeting, shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Tsaker Chemical Group Limited

GE Yi

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 24 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. GE Yi (Chairman), Mr. BAI Kun and Ms. ZHANG Nan as executive Directors, Mr. FONTAINE Alain Vincent as a non-executive Director and Mr. HO Kenneth Kai Chung, Mr. ZHU Lin and Mr. YU Miao as independent non-executive Directors.