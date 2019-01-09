Tsaker Chemical : List of Directors and Their Role and Functions

Tsaker Chemical Group Limited ܄ʷኪණྠϞࠢʮ̡ *
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1986)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Tsaker Chemical Group Limited are set out as follows:
Executive Directors
Mr. GE Yi (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. BAI Kun
Ms. ZHANG Nan
Non-executive Directors
Mr. FONTAINE Alain Vincent
Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. HO Kenneth Kai Chung
Mr. ZHU Lin
Mr. YU Miao
The Board has established three committees and the members of these committees are set out as follows:
|
Board Committee
Director
|
Audit Committee
|
Remuneration
Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Mr. GE Yi
|
/
|
/
|
C
|
Mr. HO Kenneth Kai Chung
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
Mr. ZHU Lin
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
Mr. YU Miao
|
M
|
C
|
/
Notes:
Beijing, the PRC, 10 January 2019
*
For identification purpose only
