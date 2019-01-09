Tsaker Chemical : List of Directors and Their Role and Functions

Tsaker Chemical Group Limited ੹܄ʷኪණྠϞࠢʮ̡ *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1986)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Tsaker Chemical Group Limited are set out as follows:

Executive Directors

Mr. GE Yi (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. BAI Kun

Ms. ZHANG Nan

Non-executive Directors

Mr. FONTAINE Alain Vincent

Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. HO Kenneth Kai Chung

Mr. ZHU Lin

Mr. YU Miao

The Board has established three committees and the members of these committees are set out as follows:

Board Committee Director Audit Committee Remuneration Committee Nomination Committee Mr. GE Yi / / C Mr. HO Kenneth Kai Chung M M M Mr. ZHU Lin C M M Mr. YU Miao M C /

Notes:

C: Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M: Member of the relevant Board committees

Beijing, the PRC, 10 January 2019

*

For identification purpose only