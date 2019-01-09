Log in
Tsaker Chemical : List of Directors and Their Role and Functions

01/09/2019 | 06:24pm EST

Tsaker Chemical Group Limited ੹܄ʷኪණྠϞࠢʮ̡ *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1986)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Tsaker Chemical Group Limited are set out as follows:

Executive Directors

Mr. GE Yi (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. BAI Kun

Ms. ZHANG Nan

Non-executive Directors

Mr. FONTAINE Alain Vincent

Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. HO Kenneth Kai Chung

Mr. ZHU Lin

Mr. YU Miao

The Board has established three committees and the members of these committees are set out as follows:

Board Committee

Director

Audit Committee

Remuneration

Committee

Nomination Committee

Mr. GE Yi

/

/

C

Mr. HO Kenneth Kai Chung

M

M

M

Mr. ZHU Lin

C

M

M

Mr. YU Miao

M

C

/

Notes:

  • C: Chairman of the relevant Board committees

  • M: Member of the relevant Board committees

Beijing, the PRC, 10 January 2019

*

For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Tsaker Chemical Group Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 23:23:05 UTC
