Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tsaker Chemical : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities- September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 01:12am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

30 September 2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Tsaker Chemical Group Limited

Date Submitted

8 October 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1986

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(US$)

(US$)

Balance at close of preceding month

2,000,000,000

0.01

20,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

2,000,000,000

0.01

20,000,000.00

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

20,000,000.00

(US$) :

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,039,478,500

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,039,478,500

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Nil

N/A

N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tsaker Chemical Group Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 05:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:53aU.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
RE
01:53aSHISEIDO : Pechoin Receives 2019 Young Scientist Prize at 25th IFSCC Conference in Milan
AQ
01:50aBANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Kristian Teär replaces Henrik Clausen as CEO of Bang & Olufsen A/S
AQ
01:47aTIANJIN BINHAI TEDA LOGISTICS : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30th September, 2019(Announcement)
PU
01:46aMETSÄ BOARD A : Metsä Board's comparable operating result in July-September 2019 is better than previously estimated
AQ
01:46aWEX : Launches Virtual Payments Solutions with Mastercard in Middle East
BU
01:42aNOVARTIS : data show more patients are completely symptom-free from chronic spontaneous urticaria with ligelizumab (QGE031) than Xolair® 300 mg
PU
01:42aSUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES : DUNLOP “SP SPORT MAXX 050 DSST CTT” Selected as Factory Standard Tires for the Japanese Model LEXUS LS
PU
01:42aWIRECARD AG : Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
PU
01:40aGlobal Lymphopenia Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and CSL Ltd. | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
2KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond
3U.S.-JAPAN TRADE DEAL VS. TPP: where it falls short, where it exceeds
4FACEBOOK : State attorney general group probing Facebook could expand to 40 - source
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group