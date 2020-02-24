Tsaker Chemical : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tsaker Chemical Group Limited

彩 客 化 學 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1986)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

This announcement is made by Tsaker Chemical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group and information currently available to the Board, the Group is expected to record approximately RMB 502.5 million of net profit attributable to the Shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2019, which would represent a significant increase of approximately RMB 279.6 million or approximately 125.4% as compared with that of the same period in 2018, which is RMB 222.9 million.

The expected increase is mainly attributable to the increase in the average sales price of the Group's dye intermediates and the maintenance of the relatively high gross profit margin of such business segment.

The expected increase is mainly attributable to the increase in the average sales price of the Group's dye intermediates and the maintenance of the relatively high gross profit margin of such business segment.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the Board's preliminary assessment with reference to information currently available including the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group, which have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors. Details of the Group's financial information and performance will be disclosed in the annual results announcement of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019.