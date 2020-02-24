Log in
Tsaker Chemical : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

02/24/2020 | 04:14am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tsaker Chemical Group Limited

彩 客 化 學 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1986)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

This announcement is made by Tsaker Chemical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group and information currently available to the Board, the Group is expected to record approximately RMB 502.5 million of net profit attributable to the Shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2019, which would represent a significant increase of approximately RMB 279.6 million or approximately 125.4% as compared with that of the same period in 2018, which is RMB 222.9 million.

The expected increase is mainly attributable to the increase in the average sales price of the Group's dye intermediates and the maintenance of the relatively high gross profit margin of such business segment.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the Board's preliminary assessment with reference to information currently available including the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group, which have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors and are subject to possible adjustments arising from further review. Therefore, the actual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 may differ from the information contained in this announcement. Details of the Group's financial information and performance will be disclosed in the annual results announcement of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 as soon as practicable in compliance with the Listing Rules.

1

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Tsaker Chemical Group Limited

GE Yi

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 24 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. GE Yi (Chairman), Mr. BAI Kun and Ms. ZHANG Nan as executive Directors, Mr. FONTAINE Alain Vincent as a non-executive Director and Mr. HO Kenneth Kai Chung, Mr. ZHU Lin and Mr. YU Miao as independent non- executive Directors.

  • For identification purpose only

2

Disclaimer

Tsaker Chemical Group Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 09:13:06 UTC
