|
Tsaker Chemical : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 14 June 2019 and Change of Address of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office
06/14/2019 | 06:49am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Tsaker Chemical Group Limited
彩 客 化 學 集 團 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1986)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 14 JUNE 2019
AND
CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF
HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
Reference is made to the circular ("Circular") of Tsaker Chemical Group Limited ("Company") dated 23 April 2019. Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
At the annual general meeting of the Company ("AGM") held on 14 June 2019, voting on the proposed ordinary resolutions ("Resolutions") as set out in the notice of the AGM contained in the Circular was conducted by poll. The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.
The Board is pleased to announce that all the Resolutions were duly passed at the AGM. The poll results in respect of each of the Resolutions are as follows:
|
|
Resolutions
|
Number of Shares (%)
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
To receive and approve the audited consolidated financial
|
668,879,500
|
0
|
|
statements and the reports of the directors and the auditors
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December
|
668,879,500
|
0
|
|
2018 of RMB0.064 per share
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolutions
|
Number of Shares (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
(a)
|
To re-elect Mr. Bai Kun as an executive director of the
|
667,623,500
|
1,256,000
|
|
|
Company
|
(99.81%)
|
(0.19%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
To re-elect Ms. Zhang Nan as an executive director of
|
668,879,500
|
0
|
|
|
the Company
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c) To re - elect Mr. Ho Kenneth Kai Chung as an
|
668,879,500
|
0
|
|
|
independent non-executive director of the Company
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(d)
|
To authorise the board of directors of the Company to
|
668,879,500
|
0
|
|
|
fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
To re-appoint the auditors and to authorise the board of
|
668,870,500
|
9,000
|
|
directors of the Company to fix their remuneration
|
(99.99%)
|
(0.01%)
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company
|
657,009,500
|
11,870,000
|
|
to allot, issue or otherwise deal with the Company's shares
|
(98.23%)
|
(1.77%)
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company
|
668,870,500
|
9,000
|
|
to repurchase the Company's shares
|
(99.99%)
|
(0.01%)
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
To extend the general mandate granted to the directors of
|
657,018,500
|
11,861,000
|
|
the Company to issue new shares of the Company by adding
|
(98.23%)
|
(1.77%)
|
|
to it the number of shares bought back under the general
|
|
|
|
mandate to repurchase shares of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The percentage of votes is based on the total number of Shares held by the Shareholders who voted at the AGM in person or by corporate representative or by proxy.
As at the date of the AGM, a total of 1,039,478,500 Shares were in issue, which entitled the holders to attend and vote on the Resolutions, and there was no Share entitling the holder to attend and vote only against the Resolutions. There was no Share entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the Resolutions at the AGM. None of the Shareholders has stated any intention in the Circular to vote against any of the Resolutions or to abstain from voting at the AGM.
DISTRIBUTION OF FINAL DIVIDEND
Following the approval by the Shareholders at the AGM, the Board is pleased to announce that the Company will distribute a final dividend of RMB0.064 per Share for the year ended 31 December 2018 payable on 26 July 2019 to the Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on 28 June 2019. The final dividend shall be declared in RMB and paid in Hong Kong dollars. The relevant exchange rate is HK$1:RMB0.880, being the average of the mean exchange rate for the conversion of RMB against Hong Kong dollars as announced by the People's Bank of China for the five business days immediately preceding 14 June 2019. The register of members of the Company will be closed from 25 June 2019 to 28 June 2019, both days inclusive, in order to determine the entitlement of the Shareholders to receive the final dividend, during which period no share transfers will be registered. To qualify for the final dividend, all properly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on 24 June 2019.
CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
With effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Hong Kong
All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.
By Order of the Board
Tsaker Chemical Group Limited
Ge Yi
Chairman
Beijing, the PRC, 14 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ge Yi (Chairman), Mr. Bai Kun and Ms. Zhang Nan as executive Directors, Mr. Fontaine Alain Vincent as a non-executive Director and Mr. Ho Kenneth Kai Chung, Mr. Zhu Lin and Mr. Yu Miao as independent non-executive Directors.
-
For identification purpose only
Disclaimer
Tsaker Chemical Group Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 10:48:02 UTC
|
|