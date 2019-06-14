Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tsaker Chemical : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 14 June 2019 and Change of Address of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 06:49am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tsaker Chemical Group Limited

彩 客 化 學 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1986)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 14 JUNE 2019

AND

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF

HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Reference is made to the circular ("Circular") of Tsaker Chemical Group Limited ("Company") dated 23 April 2019. Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

At the annual general meeting of the Company ("AGM") held on 14 June 2019, voting on the proposed ordinary resolutions ("Resolutions") as set out in the notice of the AGM contained in the Circular was conducted by poll. The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the Resolutions were duly passed at the AGM. The poll results in respect of each of the Resolutions are as follows:

Resolutions

Number of Shares (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive and approve the audited consolidated financial

668,879,500

0

statements and the reports of the directors and the auditors

(100%)

(0%)

of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018

2.

To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December

668,879,500

0

2018 of RMB0.064 per share

(100%)

(0%)

1

Resolutions

Number of Shares (%)

For

Against

3.

(a)

To re-elect Mr. Bai Kun as an executive director of the

667,623,500

1,256,000

Company

(99.81%)

(0.19%)

(b)

To re-elect Ms. Zhang Nan as an executive director of

668,879,500

0

the Company

(100%)

(0%)

(c) To re - elect Mr. Ho Kenneth Kai Chung as an

668,879,500

0

independent non-executive director of the Company

(100%)

(0%)

(d)

To authorise the board of directors of the Company to

668,879,500

0

fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company

(100%)

(0%)

4.

To re-appoint the auditors and to authorise the board of

668,870,500

9,000

directors of the Company to fix their remuneration

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

5.

To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company

657,009,500

11,870,000

to allot, issue or otherwise deal with the Company's shares

(98.23%)

(1.77%)

6.

To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company

668,870,500

9,000

to repurchase the Company's shares

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

7.

To extend the general mandate granted to the directors of

657,018,500

11,861,000

the Company to issue new shares of the Company by adding

(98.23%)

(1.77%)

to it the number of shares bought back under the general

mandate to repurchase shares of the Company

Note: The percentage of votes is based on the total number of Shares held by the Shareholders who voted at the AGM in person or by corporate representative or by proxy.

As at the date of the AGM, a total of 1,039,478,500 Shares were in issue, which entitled the holders to attend and vote on the Resolutions, and there was no Share entitling the holder to attend and vote only against the Resolutions. There was no Share entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the Resolutions at the AGM. None of the Shareholders has stated any intention in the Circular to vote against any of the Resolutions or to abstain from voting at the AGM.

2

DISTRIBUTION OF FINAL DIVIDEND

Following the approval by the Shareholders at the AGM, the Board is pleased to announce that the Company will distribute a final dividend of RMB0.064 per Share for the year ended 31 December 2018 payable on 26 July 2019 to the Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on 28 June 2019. The final dividend shall be declared in RMB and paid in Hong Kong dollars. The relevant exchange rate is HK$1:RMB0.880, being the average of the mean exchange rate for the conversion of RMB against Hong Kong dollars as announced by the People's Bank of China for the five business days immediately preceding 14 June 2019. The register of members of the Company will be closed from 25 June 2019 to 28 June 2019, both days inclusive, in order to determine the entitlement of the Shareholders to receive the final dividend, during which period no share transfers will be registered. To qualify for the final dividend, all properly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on 24 June 2019.

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

With effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Tsaker Chemical Group Limited

Ge Yi

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 14 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ge Yi (Chairman), Mr. Bai Kun and Ms. Zhang Nan as executive Directors, Mr. Fontaine Alain Vincent as a non-executive Director and Mr. Ho Kenneth Kai Chung, Mr. Zhu Lin and Mr. Yu Miao as independent non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purpose only

3

Disclaimer

Tsaker Chemical Group Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 10:48:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:57aKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Announces Changes to Leadership Team with Appointment of Wendy Kaufman as CFO
AQ
06:57aFLSMIDTH : IMP merges with FLSmidth to boost mining portfolio
AQ
06:57aABBVIE : New Long-Term Data from Upadacitinib Phase 3 Studies in Rheumatoid Arthritis Including Results on Clinical Remission at 48 Weeks Presented at EULAR
AQ
06:56aAMBASSADOR HOTEL : Textron Aviation holds professional interview day for job seekers
AQ
06:56aSTURGIS BANCORP : New Director Appointment
AQ
06:56aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : taps UCs CRISPR expertise to speed drug discovery
AQ
06:56aCATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS : Sues FDA Over Approval of Rival Drug
AQ
06:56aROKK3R INC : . Appoints Gonzalo Nuez as Country Manager and Bolsters Presence in Mexico
AQ
06:56aINTERPUBLIC : Set To Name New CMG Leader As Frank Mergenthaler Retires
AQ
06:56aNOKIAN TYRES PLC : lowers its guidance for 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASM INTERNATIONAL : European chipmakers tumble after Broadcom dashes hopes of rebound in demand
2BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
3DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Europol highlights Russian money as biggest laundering threat
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About