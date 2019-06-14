Tsaker Chemical : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 14 June 2019 and Change of Address of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tsaker Chemical Group Limited

彩 客 化 學 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1986)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 14 JUNE 2019

AND

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF

HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Reference is made to the circular ("Circular") of Tsaker Chemical Group Limited ("Company") dated 23 April 2019. Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

At the annual general meeting of the Company ("AGM") held on 14 June 2019, voting on the proposed ordinary resolutions ("Resolutions") as set out in the notice of the AGM contained in the Circular was conducted by poll. The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the Resolutions were duly passed at the AGM. The poll results in respect of each of the Resolutions are as follows: