Tsaker Chemical : Voluntary Announcement Unusual Price Movement and On-market Share Repurchase

Tsaker Chemical Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1986)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT UNUSUAL PRICE MOVEMENT AND ON-MARKET

SHARE REPURCHASE

This announcement is made by Tsaker Chemical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

UNUSUAL PRICE MOVEMENT

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has noted the recent decrease in the trading price of the shares of the Company (the "Shares"). Having made such enquiry with respect to the Company as is reasonable in the circumstances, the Board hereby informs the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that:

(i) the Group is under normal operation and the management team of the Company has full confidence in the future development of the Company; and

(ii) the Board is not aware of any specific reasons for such price movement or of any inside information that needs to be disclosed under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

ON-MARKET SHARE REPURCHASE

From 13 December 2018 to 9 January 2019, the Company has repurchased an aggregate of 3,460,500 Shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at the highest and lowest prices of HK$5.62 and HK$4.00 per Share, respectively (the "Share Repurchase"). The aggregate consideration (before transaction fees, stamp duty and levies) paid for the Share Repurchase was approximately HK$17,761,750, representing a weighted average purchase price of approximately HK$5.13 per Share (before transaction fees, stamp duty and levies). The Share Repurchase will not result in the number of the Shares held by the public falling below the relevant minimum percentage prescribed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange. The Company will subsequently cancel the repurchased Shares.

The Company has conducted the Share Repurchase in compliance with the memorandum and articles of association of the Company and applicable laws and regulations to which the Company is subject.

Shareholders and potential investors should note that further repurchases by the Company will be subject to market conditions and will be at the absolute discretion of the Board. There is no assurance that any further repurchase will be undertaken and if so, the timing, quantity or price of such further repurchases. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

By Order of the Board

Tsaker Chemical Group Limited

Ge Yi

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 10 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ge Yi (Chairman), Mr. Bai Kun and Ms. Zhang Nan as executive directors, Mr. Fontaine Alain Vincent as a non-executive director and Mr. Ho Kenneth Kai Chung, Mr. Zhu Lin and Mr. Yu Miao as independent non-executive directors.

