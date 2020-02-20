|
Tu Yi : CHANGE OF USE OF PROCEEDS
02/20/2020 | 05:19pm EST
TU YI HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
途 屹 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1701)
CHANGE OF USE OF PROCEEDS
Reference is made to the prospectus (the "Prospectus") issued by Tu Yi Holding Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 18 June 2019 in relation to the listing of its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Global Offering") and the voluntary announcement of the Company dated 7 February 2020 (the "Voluntary Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Prospectus and the Voluntary Announcement. The net proceeds from the Global Offering, after deducting underwriting commissions and all related expenses, amounted to approximately HK$88 million (the "Net Proceeds"). As at the date of this announcement, the Company had utilised approximately HK$35.2 million, representing approximately 40%, of the Net Proceeds, and the unutilised Net Proceeds was approximately HK$52.8 million.
Change of use of proceeds
Having carefully considered the current macro business environment and development needs of the Group, the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company has reviewed the current utilisation of the Net Proceeds and resolved to adjust the use of the Net Proceeds originally designated for the establishment of its market presence and sales network in Hong Kong.
As disclosed in the Prospectus, approximately 20% of the Net Proceeds (approximately HK$17.6 million) would be used (i) to establish sales network in Hong Kong; (ii) to expand the Company's customer base by opening new office(s) in Hong Kong in the next two years; (iii) for the operation of its new Hong Kong office(s); and (iv) for hiring of personnels to be based at our Hong Kong office(s) (the "Intended Usage"). Due to the reasons as mentioned below, the Board resolved to change the Intended Usage of the Net Proceeds and approved that such amount being approximately 20% of the Net Proceeds
(approximately HK$17.6 million) shall be reallocated as additional general working capital for the 6 months ending 31 August 2020, the estimated allocation of which to the business operation of the Group are set forth below:
|
|
Approximate %
|
Staff cost(Note 1)
|
27
|
Income tax expense(Note 2)
|
15
|
Expenses relating to the Group's hotel operation in Japan
|
|
(including staff cost for the Group's staff located in Japan)
|
35
|
Purchases of inventory for the Tokyo Duty-free Shop in Japan
|
16
|
Legal and professional fees
|
7
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
The aggregate staff cost comprises staff salary and contributions to social insurance and housing provident funds for the Group's staff located in the PRC.
-
The amount of income tax expense represents the income tax payable derived from the assessable profit of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 falling due in April 2020.
As such, the unutilised Net Proceeds will be applied as follows:
|
|
|
Original
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
allocation of
|
|
Utilised Net
|
|
Unutilised Net
|
|
|
|
|
Net Proceeds
|
|
Proceeds as at
|
|
Proceeds as at
|
|
Revised
|
|
|
as stated in
|
|
the date of this
|
|
the date of this
|
|
allocation of
|
|
|
the Prospectus
|
|
announcement
|
|
announcement
|
|
Net Proceeds
|
|
(approximately)
|
(approximately)
|
(approximately)
|
(approximately)
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
Enhancing the Group's product portfolio by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
developing new products and services
|
1,760
|
|
1,760
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Purchasing tour buses and engaging 3rd party
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tour bus operators
|
11,440
|
|
11,440
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Establishing sales network, opening and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
operating new office(s) in Hong Kong
|
17,600
|
|
|
-
|
17,600
|
|
-
|
Acquiring hospitality asset in Kyoto, Japan
|
17,600
|
|
|
-
|
17,600
|
17,600
|
Investing in a travel agency company in Tokyo,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japan
|
17,600
|
|
|
-
|
17,600
|
17,600
|
Engaging more personnel in Japan
|
13,200
|
|
13,200
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
General working capital
|
8,800
|
|
8,800
|
|
|
-
|
17,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
88,000
|
|
35,200
|
52,800
|
52,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reasons for the change of Intended Usage
As at the date of this announcement, the Group's financial position remains at a stable and healthy level with cash and cash equivalents totalled approximately RMB78 million (approximately HK$86.4 million) as at 31 December 2019. However, in light of the recent outbreak of the Epidemic across the PRC and the globe, in particular, as disclosed in the Voluntary Announcement, the Group has suspended its sales of outbound packaged tours and free and independent travellers products since 25 January 2020 in order to help facilitate the prevention and control of the Epidemic. As such, subject to the development of the Epidemic, the Board is of the view that it is foreseeable that if the Epidemic continues for a prolonged period of time, the Group's performance and/or cash flow may be materially and adversely affected based on its prior experience in times of the occurrence of any outbreak of epidemics, depending on their scales. The Board will continue to assess the impact of the Epidemic on the Group's operation and financial performance and closely monitor the Group's exposure to the risks and uncertainties in connection with the Epidemic.
The Epidemic has adversely affected the tourist industry of Hong Kong. As disclosed in the Prospectus, the Group originally planned to set up one office in Hong Kong during the first year after Listing and open two other offices after Listing in January 2020. However, taking into account the current situation and business environment of the tourist industry of Hong Kong, the Board considers that it would not be feasible and commercially sensible for the Group to open its Hong Kong offices according to the timetable as disclosed in the Prospectus. On the other hand, in view of the potential impact of the Epidemic on the business operations and financial performance of the Group, in order to utilise the remaining balance of the Net Proceeds more effectively, the Board considers that it would be in the better interest of the Group to reallocate the Net Proceeds originally designated for establishment of its market presence and sales network in Hong Kong as general working capital. Nevertheless, the Group remains positive with the outlook of the travel industry in Hong Kong in the long run and will proactively seek for an appropriate timing to restore the Intended Usage of the Net Proceeds. The Company will make further announcement if and when there is any update on its plan to restore the Intended Usage of the Net Proceeds.
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors confirm that there is no material change in the nature of business of the Group as set out in the Prospectus. The Directors consider the above change in the use of the Net Proceeds is fair and reasonable as this allows the Group to deploy its financial resources more effectively to enhance the profitability of the Group and is in the interests of the Group and its shareholders as a whole.
The Directors will continuously assess the original plans for the use of the Net Proceeds as set out in the Prospectus, and may revise or amend such plans where necessary, to cope with the changing market conditions and strive for better business performance for the Group. The Board confirms that, save as disclosed in this announcement, there are no other changes to the use of Net Proceeds.
By order of the Board of
Tu Yi Holding Company Limited
Yu Dingxin
Chairman and executive Director
Hong Kong, 21 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yu Dingxin, Mr. Pan Wei, Mr. Xu Jiong, Mr. An Jiajin and Mr. Peng Ying as executive Directors; and Mr. Gu Jiong, Mr. Zhao Jianbo, and Ms. Zhou Li as independent non-executive Directors.
|
|