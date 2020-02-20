Tu Yi : CHANGE OF USE OF PROCEEDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TU YI HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

途 屹 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1701)

CHANGE OF USE OF PROCEEDS

Reference is made to the prospectus (the "Prospectus") issued by Tu Yi Holding Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 18 June 2019 in relation to the listing of its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Global Offering") and the voluntary announcement of the Company dated 7 February 2020 (the "Voluntary Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Prospectus and the Voluntary Announcement. The net proceeds from the Global Offering, after deducting underwriting commissions and all related expenses, amounted to approximately HK$88 million (the "Net Proceeds"). As at the date of this announcement, the Company had utilised approximately HK$35.2 million, representing approximately 40%, of the Net Proceeds, and the unutilised Net Proceeds was approximately HK$52.8 million.

Change of use of proceeds

Having carefully considered the current macro business environment and development needs of the Group, the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company has reviewed the current utilisation of the Net Proceeds and resolved to adjust the use of the Net Proceeds originally designated for the establishment of its market presence and sales network in Hong Kong.

As disclosed in the Prospectus, approximately 20% of the Net Proceeds (approximately HK$17.6 million) would be used (i) to establish sales network in Hong Kong; (ii) to expand the Company's customer base by opening new office(s) in Hong Kong in the next two years; (iii) for the operation of its new Hong Kong office(s); and (iv) for hiring of personnels to be based at our Hong Kong office(s) (the "Intended Usage"). Due to the reasons as mentioned below, the Board resolved to change the Intended Usage of the Net Proceeds and approved that such amount being approximately 20% of the Net Proceeds