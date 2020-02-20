Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tu Yi : CHANGE OF USE OF PROCEEDS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 05:19pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TU YI HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

途 屹 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1701)

CHANGE OF USE OF PROCEEDS

Reference is made to the prospectus (the "Prospectus") issued by Tu Yi Holding Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 18 June 2019 in relation to the listing of its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Global Offering") and the voluntary announcement of the Company dated 7 February 2020 (the "Voluntary Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Prospectus and the Voluntary Announcement. The net proceeds from the Global Offering, after deducting underwriting commissions and all related expenses, amounted to approximately HK$88 million (the "Net Proceeds"). As at the date of this announcement, the Company had utilised approximately HK$35.2 million, representing approximately 40%, of the Net Proceeds, and the unutilised Net Proceeds was approximately HK$52.8 million.

Change of use of proceeds

Having carefully considered the current macro business environment and development needs of the Group, the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company has reviewed the current utilisation of the Net Proceeds and resolved to adjust the use of the Net Proceeds originally designated for the establishment of its market presence and sales network in Hong Kong.

As disclosed in the Prospectus, approximately 20% of the Net Proceeds (approximately HK$17.6 million) would be used (i) to establish sales network in Hong Kong; (ii) to expand the Company's customer base by opening new office(s) in Hong Kong in the next two years; (iii) for the operation of its new Hong Kong office(s); and (iv) for hiring of personnels to be based at our Hong Kong office(s) (the "Intended Usage"). Due to the reasons as mentioned below, the Board resolved to change the Intended Usage of the Net Proceeds and approved that such amount being approximately 20% of the Net Proceeds

1

(approximately HK$17.6 million) shall be reallocated as additional general working capital for the 6 months ending 31 August 2020, the estimated allocation of which to the business operation of the Group are set forth below:

Approximate %

Staff cost(Note 1)

27

Income tax expense(Note 2)

15

Expenses relating to the Group's hotel operation in Japan

(including staff cost for the Group's staff located in Japan)

35

Purchases of inventory for the Tokyo Duty-free Shop in Japan

16

Legal and professional fees

7

100

Notes:

  1. The aggregate staff cost comprises staff salary and contributions to social insurance and housing provident funds for the Group's staff located in the PRC.
  2. The amount of income tax expense represents the income tax payable derived from the assessable profit of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 falling due in April 2020.

2

As such, the unutilised Net Proceeds will be applied as follows:

Original

allocation of

Utilised Net

Unutilised Net

Net Proceeds

Proceeds as at

Proceeds as at

Revised

as stated in

the date of this

the date of this

allocation of

the Prospectus

announcement

announcement

Net Proceeds

(approximately)

(approximately)

(approximately)

(approximately)

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Enhancing the Group's product portfolio by

developing new products and services

1,760

1,760

-

-

Purchasing tour buses and engaging 3rd party

tour bus operators

11,440

11,440

-

-

Establishing sales network, opening and

operating new office(s) in Hong Kong

17,600

-

17,600

-

Acquiring hospitality asset in Kyoto, Japan

17,600

-

17,600

17,600

Investing in a travel agency company in Tokyo,

Japan

17,600

-

17,600

17,600

Engaging more personnel in Japan

13,200

13,200

-

-

General working capital

8,800

8,800

-

17,600

88,000

35,200

52,800

52,800

Reasons for the change of Intended Usage

As at the date of this announcement, the Group's financial position remains at a stable and healthy level with cash and cash equivalents totalled approximately RMB78 million (approximately HK$86.4 million) as at 31 December 2019. However, in light of the recent outbreak of the Epidemic across the PRC and the globe, in particular, as disclosed in the Voluntary Announcement, the Group has suspended its sales of outbound packaged tours and free and independent travellers products since 25 January 2020 in order to help facilitate the prevention and control of the Epidemic. As such, subject to the development of the Epidemic, the Board is of the view that it is foreseeable that if the Epidemic continues for a prolonged period of time, the Group's performance and/or cash flow may be materially and adversely affected based on its prior experience in times of the occurrence of any outbreak of epidemics, depending on their scales. The Board will continue to assess the impact of the Epidemic on the Group's operation and financial performance and closely monitor the Group's exposure to the risks and uncertainties in connection with the Epidemic.

3

The Epidemic has adversely affected the tourist industry of Hong Kong. As disclosed in the Prospectus, the Group originally planned to set up one office in Hong Kong during the first year after Listing and open two other offices after Listing in January 2020. However, taking into account the current situation and business environment of the tourist industry of Hong Kong, the Board considers that it would not be feasible and commercially sensible for the Group to open its Hong Kong offices according to the timetable as disclosed in the Prospectus. On the other hand, in view of the potential impact of the Epidemic on the business operations and financial performance of the Group, in order to utilise the remaining balance of the Net Proceeds more effectively, the Board considers that it would be in the better interest of the Group to reallocate the Net Proceeds originally designated for establishment of its market presence and sales network in Hong Kong as general working capital. Nevertheless, the Group remains positive with the outlook of the travel industry in Hong Kong in the long run and will proactively seek for an appropriate timing to restore the Intended Usage of the Net Proceeds. The Company will make further announcement if and when there is any update on its plan to restore the Intended Usage of the Net Proceeds.

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors confirm that there is no material change in the nature of business of the Group as set out in the Prospectus. The Directors consider the above change in the use of the Net Proceeds is fair and reasonable as this allows the Group to deploy its financial resources more effectively to enhance the profitability of the Group and is in the interests of the Group and its shareholders as a whole.

The Directors will continuously assess the original plans for the use of the Net Proceeds as set out in the Prospectus, and may revise or amend such plans where necessary, to cope with the changing market conditions and strive for better business performance for the Group. The Board confirms that, save as disclosed in this announcement, there are no other changes to the use of Net Proceeds.

By order of the Board of

Tu Yi Holding Company Limited

Yu Dingxin

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yu Dingxin, Mr. Pan Wei, Mr. Xu Jiong, Mr. An Jiajin and Mr. Peng Ying as executive Directors; and Mr. Gu Jiong, Mr. Zhao Jianbo, and Ms. Zhou Li as independent non-executive Directors.

4

Disclaimer

Tu Yi Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 22:17:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:48pDUCOMMUN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:48pFederal Court Upholds Constitutionality of Pensacola Cross
GL
05:47pUNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:47pHAMPTON FINANCIAL CORP : oration Announces AGM Results
AQ
05:47pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Geron Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - GERN
PR
05:47pRENASANT CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
05:46pVIDEO : Maryland Dairy Farmer Worries About Survival
PU
05:46pSENECA BIOPHARMA : SEC Filing - S-3
PU
05:46pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO SABESP : Material Facts
PU
05:46pBUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AXA shares fall after it lowers 2020 earnings guidance for XL unit
2Oil prices rise as U.S. crude stocks build less than expected
3Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
4Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 bln E*Trade deal
5TOMRA SYSTEMS : TOMRA: 4Q 2019 results - Good development backed by solid growth drivers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group