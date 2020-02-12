Tu Yi : SFC ANNOUNCEMENT - HIGH CONCENTRATION OF SHAREHOLDING

Announcement

12 February 2020

High Concentration of Shareholding

in

Tu Yi Holding Company Limited (Stock Code: 1701)

This announcement is made by the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") in respect of the concentration of the shareholding of Tu Yi Holding Company Limited ("the Company") in the hands of a limited number of shareholders as at 3 February 2020.

In view of the high concentration of shareholding in a small number of shareholders, shareholders and prospective investors should be aware that the price of the shares of the Company ("Shares") could fluctuate substantially even with a small number of shares traded, and should exercise extreme caution when dealing in the Shares.

The SFC has recently completed an enquiry into the shareholding of the Company. Our findings suggested that as at 3 February 2020, 16 shareholders held an aggregate of 173,660,000 Shares, representing 17.37% of the issued Shares. Such shareholding, together with 750,000,000 Shares (representing 75.00% of the issued Shares) held by 3 executive directors of the Company, represented 92.37% of the issued Shares as at 3 February 2020. Therefore, only 76,340,000 Shares (representing 7.63% of the issued Shares) were held by other shareholders.

As at 3 February 2020, the shareholding structure of the Company was as follows:-

% of total Number of number of Shares held issued Shares (Shares) (%) York Yu Co., Ltd (Note 1) 418,725,000 41.87 King Pan Co., Ltd (Note 2) 168,750,000 16.88 Jeffery Xu Co., Ltd (Note 3) 112,500,000 11.25 David Xu Co., Ltd (Note 1) 50,025,000 5.00 A group of 16 shareholders 173,660,000 17.37 Other shareholders 76,340,000 7.63 Total 1,000,000,000 100.00

Note 1: York Yu Co., Ltd and David Xu Co., Ltd are wholly-owned by Mr. Yu Dingxin (the Chairman and executive director of the Company).

Note 2: King Pan Co., Ltd is wholly-owned by Mr. Pan Wei (an executive director of the Company).

Note 3: Jeffery Xu Co., Ltd is wholly-owned by Mr. Xu Jiong (an executive director of the Company).

