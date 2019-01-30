Tubi : Announces Record Growth, 2019 Expansion Plans as the World's Largest Free Service for Movies and Television

Tubi (www.tubi.tv),
the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand (VOD) service, today
announced record growth in 2018 and aggressive plans to expand in 2019.
Over the past year, Tubi customers watched 4.3 times the amount of
content on the service over the previous year – and in December alone
streamed nearly as much content as all of 2017. Tubi was profitable in
the fourth quarter of 2018, marking a major milestone, and will reinvest
the profits into additional content acquisitions in the coming year.
This includes investing over nine figures to rapidly grow its already
large catalog. Finally, revenue grew over 180% in 2018 – and in the
fourth quarter alone, Tubi made more revenue than all of 2017 combined.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005273/en/
An image of the main screen of Tubi, a free movie and television streaming service. (Courtesy: Tubi)
Tubi’s library has rapidly expanded to more than 12,000 movies and
television series which makes its content volume more than double in
size to Netflix – and it has approximately 40,000 hours of content. Tubi
consistently ranks as one of the most watched apps on the world’s
largest platforms including Amazon’s Fire TV, Roku iOS, Android, and
many others.
Additional highlights include:
-
Tubi’s overall viewership (total hours watched) grew by more than 4.3x
year over year (December to December)
-
With linear TV ratings in continuing decline, advertising demand for
OTT is strongest from brands replacing lost reach with their TV spend.
In 2018, over 1,000 advertisers ran campaigns on Tubi, with the
majority of the top CPG and automotive advertisers reaching audiences
in movies and TV shows on Tubi
-
Horizon Media, a global leader in data and marketing insights, has
signed a strategic partnership with Tubi. Horizon will provide their
clients with access to Tubi’s premium OTT ad inventory with preferred
terms
-
Tubi has secured an agreement with Rogers Media, one of Canada’s
largest media companies, to be the exclusive sales representative for
Tubi’s advertising in the Canadian market
-
Late last year, Tubi became the third streaming service to be made
available on Comcast’s X1 platform – behind Netflix and YouTube
Looking ahead to 2019, Tubi also announced the following:
-
Tubi will launch in additional international territories this year
with the first expected to be announced in Q1. Presently the service
is available in the US and Canada
-
Tubi closed a $25 million growth capital facility with Silicon Valley
Bank. The proceeds will help fund growth across all fronts including
content acquisition and marketing
“In 2018 we at Tubi saw tremendous growth as consumers, fatigued by SVOD
subscriptions and services, sought alternative entertainment choices,”
said Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi. “We will continue to use profits to
make bigger bets on content, enhance the viewing experience, and
continue to press ahead into new grounds in what is our core advantage:
technology and data.”
Headquartered in San Francisco, Tubi (www.tubi.tv)
is the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand service with over
12,000 movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood
studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy
way to discover new content which is available completely free.
Currently available in the US and Canada, Tubi can be accessed through a
large number of devices and apps including Samsung televisions, Roku,
Amazon Fire TV, Comcast’s X1, iOS, and Android. A full list of devices
can be found here: https://tubitv.com/static/devices.
Tubi is backed by Foundation Capital, Cota Capital, Jump Capital, and
Danhua Capital, as well as strategic investors MGM, Lionsgate, and TEGNA
Ventures.
