Tubi : Announces Record Growth, 2019 Expansion Plans as the World's Largest Free Service for Movies and Television

01/30/2019 | 10:02am EST

Company will spend over nine figures on content in 2019 to dramatically increase library

After hitting major profitability milestone will reinvest in content acquisitions in 2019

Viewing climbs more than 4.3x over 2017

Advertising revenue up over 180%; Q4 2018 advertising revenue was larger than all of 2017 combined

Library now at 12,000 movies and television series from over 200 content partners including most major studios