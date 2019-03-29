Tubi : Now Available on Cox Contour Giving Customers Access to over 12,000 Movies and Television Series Completely Free

Tubi (www.tubi.tv),
the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand (VOD) service, today
announced it has launched on Cox
Contour giving customers access to over 12,000 movies and television
series completely free. With a few clicks of their Contour remote, Cox
customers are now able to watch movies such as Up in the Air starring
George Clooney and Anna Kendrick and Rango starring Johnny Depp
and Isla Fisher, as well as iconic television series such as Xena:
Warrior Princess, The A-Team, Major Dad, Dog the Bounty Hunter and
Alf. In addition, starting on Monday Contour customers will be able
to relive the magic of the first seasons of The Bachelor and The
Bachelorette, Trista and Ryan’s Wedding Special, and the
co-co nuts fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise – all for free.
Tubi, the world's largest free movie and TV service, comes to Cox cable.
Tubi’s library has rapidly expanded to more than 12,000 movies and
television series which makes its content volume more than double in
size to Netflix – and it has approximately 40,000 hours of content. Tubi
consistently ranks as one of the most watched apps on the world’s
largest platforms including Amazon’s Fire TV, Roku iOS, Android, and
many others. Tubi’s partnership with Cox Contour marks their second MVPD
deal after Comcast Xfinity X1, and remains the only AVOD (ad-supported
video on demand) streaming service with distribution as a standalone app
on MVPD devices.
“Our partnership with Cox expands upon our mission to make entertainment
accessible to everyone,” said Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi. “With the
addition of Cox Contour, Tubi will continue to have the widest
distribution of any ad-supported streaming service.”
Contour is Cox's premier video product that provides customers with
their favorite shows and movies in one place without switching TV inputs
or apps. Now featuring Tubi, Contour’s library of apps also feature
Netflix, YouTube, YouTube Kids, iHeartRadio and NPR One, as well as a
sports app that shows live stats and scores on the TV screen without
interrupting any of the live action.
About Tubi
Headquartered in San Francisco, Tubi (www.tubi.tv)
is the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand service with over
12,000 movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood
studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy
way to discover new content which is available completely free.
Currently available in the US and Canada, Tubi can be accessed through a
large number of devices and apps including Samsung televisions, Roku,
Amazon Fire TV, Comcast’s X1, iOS, and Android. A full list of devices
can be found here: https://tubitv.com/static/devices.
Tubi is backed by Foundation Capital, Cota Capital, Jump Capital, and
Danhua Capital, as well as strategic investors MGM, Lionsgate, and TEGNA
Ventures.
About Cox Communications
Cox
Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human
connection through broadband applications and services. The largest
private telecom company in America, we proudly serve six million homes
and businesses across 18 states. We’re dedicated to empowering others to
build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers,
communities and the characteristics that makes each one unique. Cox
Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a
family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.
