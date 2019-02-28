Tubi : Signs AVOD Deal with NBCUniversal for Nearly 400 Television Episodes and Movies - Accelerating Its Content Growth Strategy

Titles include beloved series such as Xena: Warrior Princess, The A-Team, Magnum, P.I., Punky Brewster, The Incredible Hulk, The Bionic Woman, and Battlestar Galactica ’78

Tubi has the widest distribution of any ad-supported video on demand service and can be found on over 20 platforms and connected devices including iOS, Android, Comcast Xfinity X1, Roku and Amazon Fire TV

Tubi (www.tubi.tv), the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand (VOD) service today announced it has signed an AVOD deal with NBCUniversal, adding nearly 400 television episodes and movies as part of its aggressive plan to expand in 2019. Tubi customers will be able to easily access a variety of movies and television series from one of the world’s leading content libraries – completely free. Titles include iconic TV series such as Xena: Warrior Princess, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, The A-Team, Punky Brewster, The Incredible Hulk, Quantum Leap and the original versions of Magnum, P.I., Battlestar Galactica, Bionic Woman, and She-Ra: Princess of Power.

“We’re excited to be a home to this robust library of world-class, iconic content from NBCUniversal that appeals across generations,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “We are aggressively working to expand our library, and this is one of many deals to come for Tubi."

Tubi continues to expand its already massive content library which presently contains more than 12,000 movies and television series – and expects to grow it at an accelerated pace throughout the year. The company’s content volume is more than double in size to Netflix – approximately 40,000 hours of content. Tubi consistently ranks as one of the most watched apps on the world’s largest platforms including Amazon’s Fire TV, Roku iOS, Android, Xfinity X1, and many others.

Tubi recently announced record growth in 2018, with 4.3 times the amount of content on the service over the previous year – and in December 2018, customers streamed nearly as much content as all of 2017. The company also announced plans to invest over nine figures into content acquisitions in 2019 to rapidly grow its already large catalog.

About Tubi

Headquartered in San Francisco, Tubi (www.tubi.tv) is the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand service with over 12,000 movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content which is available completely free. Currently available in the US and Canada, Tubi can be accessed through a large number of devices and apps including Samsung televisions, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Comcast’s X1, iOS, and Android. A full list of devices can be found here: https://tubitv.com/static/devices. Tubi is backed by Foundation Capital, Cota Capital, Jump Capital, and Danhua Capital, as well as strategic investors MGM, Lionsgate, and TEGNA Ventures.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005791/en/