Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tubi : Signs AVOD Deal with NBCUniversal for Nearly 400 Television Episodes and Movies - Accelerating Its Content Growth Strategy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 01:31pm EST

Titles include beloved series such as Xena: Warrior Princess, The A-Team, Magnum, P.I., Punky Brewster, The Incredible Hulk, The Bionic Woman, and Battlestar Galactica ’78

Tubi has the widest distribution of any ad-supported video on demand service and can be found on over 20 platforms and connected devices including iOS, Android, Comcast Xfinity X1, Roku and Amazon Fire TV

Tubi (www.tubi.tv), the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand (VOD) service today announced it has signed an AVOD deal with NBCUniversal, adding nearly 400 television episodes and movies as part of its aggressive plan to expand in 2019. Tubi customers will be able to easily access a variety of movies and television series from one of the world’s leading content libraries – completely free. Titles include iconic TV series such as Xena: Warrior Princess, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, The A-Team, Punky Brewster, The Incredible Hulk, Quantum Leap and the original versions of Magnum, P.I., Battlestar Galactica, Bionic Woman, and She-Ra: Princess of Power.

“We’re excited to be a home to this robust library of world-class, iconic content from NBCUniversal that appeals across generations,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “We are aggressively working to expand our library, and this is one of many deals to come for Tubi."

Tubi continues to expand its already massive content library which presently contains more than 12,000 movies and television series – and expects to grow it at an accelerated pace throughout the year. The company’s content volume is more than double in size to Netflix – approximately 40,000 hours of content. Tubi consistently ranks as one of the most watched apps on the world’s largest platforms including Amazon’s Fire TV, Roku iOS, Android, Xfinity X1, and many others.

Tubi recently announced record growth in 2018, with 4.3 times the amount of content on the service over the previous year – and in December 2018, customers streamed nearly as much content as all of 2017. The company also announced plans to invest over nine figures into content acquisitions in 2019 to rapidly grow its already large catalog.

About Tubi

Headquartered in San Francisco, Tubi (www.tubi.tv) is the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand service with over 12,000 movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content which is available completely free. Currently available in the US and Canada, Tubi can be accessed through a large number of devices and apps including Samsung televisions, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Comcast’s X1, iOS, and Android. A full list of devices can be found here: https://tubitv.com/static/devices. Tubi is backed by Foundation Capital, Cota Capital, Jump Capital, and Danhua Capital, as well as strategic investors MGM, Lionsgate, and TEGNA Ventures.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:04pGENKYOTEX : Announces 2018 Annual Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BU
02:03pBarrick Joins in Mourning the Passing of Board Member María Ignacia Benítez
GL
02:01pWINMARK : Announces Self-Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 150,000 Shares
PU
02:01pENTRAVISION COMMUNICATION : Company Profile for Headway
BU
02:01pJupiter Announces Extension of Open Season for Crude Oil Pipeline from the Permian Basin to the Port of Brownsville
BU
02:01pDr. Jonathan Rich Appointed as Lumileds Chief Executive Officer
BU
02:01pK12 : South Carolina Virtual Charter School Opens Enrollments for 2019-2020 School Year
BU
02:01pK12 : Insight School of Indiana Now Enrolling for the 2019-2020 School Year
BU
02:01pCARGOJET : Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10.4%
AQ
02:01pAT&T : TitleJohn Stephens, AT&T Chief Financial Officer, Provides an Update at Morgan Stanley Conference
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : ENGIE : Profit Fell in 2018, Hit by Impairments
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT remains confident of growth despite regulatory risk
4ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Carmaker Aston Martin's adjusted pre-tax ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.