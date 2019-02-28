Tubi : Signs AVOD Deal with NBCUniversal for Nearly 400 Television Episodes and Movies - Accelerating Its Content Growth Strategy

Tubi (www.tubi.tv),
the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand (VOD) service today
announced it has signed an AVOD deal with NBCUniversal, adding nearly
400 television episodes and movies as part of its aggressive plan to
expand in 2019. Tubi customers will be able to easily access a variety
of movies and television series from one of the world’s leading content
libraries – completely free. Titles include iconic TV series such as Xena:
Warrior Princess, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, The A-Team, Punky
Brewster, The Incredible Hulk, Quantum Leap and the original
versions of Magnum, P.I., Battlestar Galactica, Bionic Woman, and
She-Ra: Princess of Power.
“We’re excited to be a home to this robust library of world-class,
iconic content from NBCUniversal that appeals across generations,” said
Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “We are aggressively working
to expand our library, and this is one of many deals to come for Tubi."
Tubi continues to expand its already massive content library which
presently contains more than 12,000 movies and television series – and
expects to grow it at an accelerated pace throughout the year. The
company’s content volume is more than double in size to Netflix –
approximately 40,000 hours of content. Tubi consistently ranks as one of
the most watched apps on the world’s largest platforms including
Amazon’s Fire TV, Roku iOS, Android, Xfinity X1, and many others.
Tubi recently announced record growth in 2018, with 4.3 times the amount
of content on the service over the previous year – and in December 2018,
customers streamed nearly as much content as all of 2017. The company
also announced plans to invest over nine figures into content
acquisitions in 2019 to rapidly grow its already large catalog.
About Tubi
Headquartered in San Francisco, Tubi (www.tubi.tv)
is the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand service with over
12,000 movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood
studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy
way to discover new content which is available completely free.
Currently available in the US and Canada, Tubi can be accessed through a
large number of devices and apps including Samsung televisions, Roku,
Amazon Fire TV, Comcast’s X1, iOS, and Android. A full list of devices
can be found here: https://tubitv.com/static/devices.
Tubi is backed by Foundation Capital, Cota Capital, Jump Capital, and
Danhua Capital, as well as strategic investors MGM, Lionsgate, and TEGNA
Ventures.
About NBCUniversal
NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and
entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company,
significant television production operations, a leading television
stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading
Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast
Corporation.
