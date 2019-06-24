Tubi : Surpasses 20 Million Monthly Active Users and Sets New Company Records for Revenue and Hours Streamed

Over 94 million hours of content were viewed on Tubi in May, and the company had the single biggest month for revenue in its history

Tubi (www.tubi.tv), the world’s largest free movie and television service, today announced record growth in the first half of 2019. The company has surpassed 20 million monthly active users (MAU), and customers watched over 94 million hours of content during May. In addition, Tubi had the single biggest month of revenue in the company’s history.

Earlier this year, Tubi announced it would invest over nine figures in content acquisitions to further grow its already massive content library. Tubi’s library now has over 15,000 movies and television series – more than 44,000 hours of content available completely free to consumers from over 200 content partners including major studios such as Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, MGM, Lionsgate, and others.

“Tubi has made remarkable strides in the first half of the year, further demonstrating the vitality of AVOD in an environment fatigued by the amount of subscription video options,” said Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi. “Our recent deals this year with NBCUniversal, Lionsgate, Warner Bros., and others resonated very well with our customers, and we’re excited to provide even more premium content this year.”

About Tubi

Headquartered in San Francisco, Tubi (www.tubi.tv) is the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand service with over 15,000 movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content which is available completely free. Currently available in the US and Canada, Tubi can be accessed on over 25 devices including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, iOS, Android and many others. A full list of devices can be found here: https://tubitv.com/static/devices. Tubi is backed by Foundation Capital, Cota Capital, Jump Capital, and Danhua Capital, as well as strategic investors MGM, Lionsgate, and TEGNA Ventures.

