Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tubi : Surpasses 20 Million Monthly Active Users and Sets New Company Records for Revenue and Hours Streamed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 11:31am EDT

Over 94 million hours of content were viewed on Tubi in May, and the company had the single biggest month for revenue in its history

Tubi (www.tubi.tv), the world’s largest free movie and television service, today announced record growth in the first half of 2019. The company has surpassed 20 million monthly active users (MAU), and customers watched over 94 million hours of content during May. In addition, Tubi had the single biggest month of revenue in the company’s history.

Earlier this year, Tubi announced it would invest over nine figures in content acquisitions to further grow its already massive content library. Tubi’s library now has over 15,000 movies and television series – more than 44,000 hours of content available completely free to consumers from over 200 content partners including major studios such as Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, MGM, Lionsgate, and others.

“Tubi has made remarkable strides in the first half of the year, further demonstrating the vitality of AVOD in an environment fatigued by the amount of subscription video options,” said Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi. “Our recent deals this year with NBCUniversal, Lionsgate, Warner Bros., and others resonated very well with our customers, and we’re excited to provide even more premium content this year.”

About Tubi

Headquartered in San Francisco, Tubi (www.tubi.tv) is the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand service with over 15,000 movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content which is available completely free. Currently available in the US and Canada, Tubi can be accessed on over 25 devices including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, iOS, Android and many others. A full list of devices can be found here: https://tubitv.com/static/devices. Tubi is backed by Foundation Capital, Cota Capital, Jump Capital, and Danhua Capital, as well as strategic investors MGM, Lionsgate, and TEGNA Ventures.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:01pBILLERUDKORSNÄS : BillerudKorsnäs sells a majority stake in Bergvik Skog Öst
AQ
12:01pOSSUR : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
12:01pAPERAM : Designated Person Notification
AQ
12:01pF N B : FNB's Anita Karem Honored with Council's Award for Community Investment Leadership
BU
12:01pMVB FINANCIAL : Bank Recognized for Outstanding Community Impact, Receives Pillars of the Community Award
BU
12:01p2CRSI : Wins the 2019 Victoires de la croissance Award One Year After its IPO
BU
12:01pSamsung Brings QLED Technology and Ambient Mode to The Serif in 2019
BU
12:01pZephyr Real Estate Agent Tim Gullicksen Has 17 Kids (and Counting)
GL
12:01pDEINOVE : DNV3681's Exceptional Activity Against Bioterrorist Threats Presented at ASM Microbe 2019
BU
12:01pDNV3681's exceptional activity against bioterrorist threats presented at ASM Microbe 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Daimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : confirms Huawei mail ban as new 'mistake' reignites Chinese ire
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4Oil prices down 1% as demand fears rise, Mideast tensions ease
5SUNING.COM CO LTD : France's Carrefour free to focus on home market after retreat from China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About