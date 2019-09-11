Log in
Tubulis : and Glycotope Announce Research and Feasibility Agreement for the Discovery of Antibody Drug Conjugates

09/11/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Tubulis, a company developing uniquely matched protein drug conjugates, and Glycotope, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company today announced that they have signed a research and feasibility agreement, providing Glycotope access to Tubulis’ proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technologies.

Glycotope will have non-exclusive access to Tubulis’ Tub-tag® technology for one of its ADC candidates. Tub-tag® allows for site-specific and stable ADC conjugation by implementing biology-inspired aspects for enhanced ADC stability.

“We are pleased to enter this collaboration and working closely with Tubulis on identifying novel ADC candidates,” commented Sven Bahrke, Senior Director at Glycotope. “We believe that Tubulis’ ADC discovery and development technologies add unique and innovative aspects to the field of ADC conjugation.”

In addition, Glycotope receives the option to evaluate the potential of Tubulis’ ADC screening platform P5.

“This agreement with Glycotope, an experienced antibody developer in the oncology area, will enable us to further validate our advanced ADC technologies. We look forward to collaborate with the Glycotope team to create novel, uniquely stable therapeutic candidates,” said Dominik Schumacher, CEO of Tubulis.

Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

About Tubulis

Tubulis generates uniquely matched protein-drug conjugates by combining proprietary novel technologies with disease-specific biology. Our goal is to expand the therapeutic potential of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) ushering in a new era and delivering better outcomes for patients. We will advance a range of conjugates, unlimited by indication, using our own discovery capabilities and by solving development challenges for partners with both antibody and chemical assets. For more information, please visit http://tubulis.com.

About Glycotope

Glycotope is a clinical stage biotechnology company applying world-leading glyco-biology expertise to develop highly innovative mAb-based therapeutics in immuno-oncology and oncology. The Company’s Glycobodies target specific glyco-epitopes to generate first-in-class products.

The lead candidate, Gatipotozumab, targets TA-MUC1 and is in the clinic for the treatment of solid tumors in combination with an anti-EGRF antibody. It is also being developed in an ADC format under a worldwide licensing agreement with Daiichi Sankyo and as a bispecific IL-15 and CD-3. Glycotope’s technology provides a platform for the development of additional clinical and pre-clinical programs with an array of modes of action providing a unique offering in the immuno-oncology and oncology space.


© Business Wire 2019
