Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. : Collaborates with Google Cloud to Advance Energy Technology Capabilities

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. (TPH) announced today that it is collaborating with Google Cloud to further enhance TPH’s existing energy technology (E-Tech) advisory and research capabilities. The collaboration with Google Cloud will help TPH better advise energy companies on expanding the boundaries in the use of data for faster and more insightful decision making, as well as on how to more effectively incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning into their operations. The collaboration will also benefit TPH’s efforts to assist the energy tech start-up community with both strategic advice and capital raising.

“We are beyond excited to announce our collaboration with Google Cloud. We see significant potential in working with them to advise in and to advance the digital energy space. We also could not be more excited about the window to Silicon Valley that our Google Cloud collaboration will open for TPH. We believe our Google Cloud relationship will help TPH create industry leading energy tech focused advisory capabilities,” said Maynard Holt, TPH’s CEO.

As part of its ongoing digitization and innovation efforts, TPH will adopt Google Cloud technology to enhance the firm's energy analytics and improve employee collaboration.

TPH combined with Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) in 2016. TPH’s E-Tech initiative is part of a broader strategy at PWP of building the firm’s advisory skills in assisting management teams and boards with the opportunities and challenges presented by today’s rapid technological advancements. “Tapping into PWP’s technology experience in other industries is super helpful to our ability to assist the energy industry with similar issues,” said Holt. Peter Weinberg, a PWP Founding Partner commented, “We firmly believe that you cannot provide great strategic advice without a keen understanding of the implications of technology on any enterprise. We are ecstatic about the potential of the TPH/Google Cloud collaboration.”

TPH’s E-Tech banking platform is led by former Halliburton executive John Gibson and focuses on the emerging opportunity to provide advice to both the providers of innovative technologies and processes to the energy industry as well as the users of these technologies and processes. “Technology is a complicated, high potential, high risk area for our clients. It’s a very logical place for us to expand TPH’s advice footprint. A little over a year in, we are elated by the value we believe we are adding for the firm’s clients. The collaboration with Google Cloud will further enhance our efforts,” offered Gibson, TPH’s Chairman of E-Tech.

TPH has also announced that it will host its “D2: Upheaval” Conference on October 9th and 10th in Houston, TX. Gibson concluded, “We expect to update conference attendees on our work with Google Cloud. Our collaboration with Google Cloud won’t be the only excitement we will be discussing. Overall, this year’s D2: Upheaval Conference will be bigger and better than our inaugural event last year. We are expecting key leaders in the energy tech movement to bring new perspectives on the future. We can’t wait!”

Conference details can be found here: https://www.tphco.com/2018-energy-disruption-conference/.

About Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. is a leading provider of high-quality advice and services to the energy industry. It offers financial advisory, asset management services and securities underwriting services as well as sales and trading, and research coverage on approximately 140 issuers worldwide. In 2016, TPH combined with Perella Weinberg Partners (https://www.pwpartners.com), a leading independent, client-focused financial services firm. Based in Houston, Texas, TPH also has offices in Calgary, Denver, London and New York. For more information on Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. please visit http://www.tphco.com.

