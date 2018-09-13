Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. : Collaborates with Google Cloud to Advance Energy Technology Capabilities

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. (TPH) announced today that it is
collaborating with Google Cloud to further enhance TPH’s existing energy
technology (E-Tech) advisory and research capabilities. The
collaboration with Google Cloud will help TPH better advise energy
companies on expanding the boundaries in the use of data for faster and
more insightful decision making, as well as on how to more effectively
incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning into their
operations. The collaboration will also benefit TPH’s efforts to assist
the energy tech start-up community with both strategic advice and
capital raising.
“We are beyond excited to announce our collaboration with Google Cloud.
We see significant potential in working with them to advise in and to
advance the digital energy space. We also could not be more excited
about the window to Silicon Valley that our Google Cloud collaboration
will open for TPH. We believe our Google Cloud relationship will help
TPH create industry leading energy tech focused advisory capabilities,”
said Maynard Holt, TPH’s CEO.
As part of its ongoing digitization and innovation efforts, TPH will
adopt Google Cloud technology to enhance the firm's energy analytics and
improve employee collaboration.
TPH combined with Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) in 2016. TPH’s E-Tech
initiative is part of a broader strategy at PWP of building the firm’s
advisory skills in assisting management teams and boards with the
opportunities and challenges presented by today’s rapid technological
advancements. “Tapping into PWP’s technology experience in other
industries is super helpful to our ability to assist the energy industry
with similar issues,” said Holt. Peter Weinberg, a PWP Founding Partner
commented, “We firmly believe that you cannot provide great strategic
advice without a keen understanding of the implications of technology on
any enterprise. We are ecstatic about the potential of the TPH/Google
Cloud collaboration.”
TPH’s E-Tech banking platform is led by former Halliburton executive
John Gibson and focuses on the emerging opportunity to provide advice to
both the providers of innovative technologies and processes to the
energy industry as well as the users of these technologies and
processes. “Technology is a complicated, high potential, high risk area
for our clients. It’s a very logical place for us to expand TPH’s advice
footprint. A little over a year in, we are elated by the value we
believe we are adding for the firm’s clients. The collaboration with
Google Cloud will further enhance our efforts,” offered Gibson, TPH’s
Chairman of E-Tech.
TPH has also announced that it will host its “D2: Upheaval” Conference
on October 9th and 10th in Houston, TX. Gibson
concluded, “We expect to update conference attendees on our work with
Google Cloud. Our collaboration with Google Cloud won’t be the only
excitement we will be discussing. Overall, this year’s D2: Upheaval
Conference will be bigger and better than our inaugural event last year.
We are expecting key leaders in the energy tech movement to bring new
perspectives on the future. We can’t wait!”
Conference details can be found here: https://www.tphco.com/2018-energy-disruption-conference/.
About Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.
Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. is a leading provider of high-quality
advice and services to the energy industry. It offers financial
advisory, asset management services and securities underwriting services
as well as sales and trading, and research coverage on approximately 140
issuers worldwide. In 2016, TPH combined with Perella Weinberg Partners (https://www.pwpartners.com),
a leading independent, client-focused financial services firm. Based in
Houston, Texas, TPH also has offices in Calgary, Denver, London and New
York. For more information on Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. please visit http://www.tphco.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005623/en/