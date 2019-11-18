Tuff Shed Transforms its Business with Simplus and Salesforce

Salt Lake City, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplus, a leader in Salesforce quote-to-cash advisory, implementation and managed services, announced today that it has helped Tuff Shed, Inc., a leading supplier of storage buildings and garages, transform its business by aligning its front-end quoting processes with back-end production.

Tuff Shed found that too many quoting errors made their way to production, requiring additional hours and resources spent communicating with clients and correcting mistakes. Simplus partnered with KBMax and Salesforce CPQ to create a visual CPQ system for Tuff Shed. This was accomplished by designing an end-to-end ecommerce flow and introduced advanced approvals into Tuff Shed’s sales process. After the transformation, Tuff Shed’s inside sales team, customers at home, and extensive dealer network were able to visually and easily configure made-to-order sheds with thousands of options.

For this innovative work, Simplus has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Sales Cloud. The award was presented at Dreamforce 2019. Since the transformation, Simplus has helped Tuff Shed achieve 105% increase in deal size, 38% faster sales cycle, and a 200% increase in conversions.

“We are honored to be receiving this prestigious award,” said Isaac Westwood, COO of Simplus.

“We appreciate the opportunity to be a part of the digital transformation journey of this successful and progressive manufacturing company,” said Ryan Westwood, CEO of Simplus.

“With the help of Simplus, our Salesforce-based digital transformation changed our 38-year-old company forever,” said Steve Stessman, National Vice President of Retail Sales, Tuff Shed.

“The work that our Partner Innovation Awards winners do to drive customer success deserves to be celebrated,” said Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President, Industries & Partners, Salesforce. “Companies across every industry are increasingly turning to the cloud and to trusted partners to guide them through their digital transformation journeys.”

About Simplus

Simplus provides enterprise-wide digital transformation across the entire Salesforce ecosystem through advisory, implementation, change management, and managed services. As a Platinum Salesforce Partner, we use leading cloud solutions to help companies achieve a strategic vision, improve performance and increase value to stakeholders. With more than 4500 projects and a customer satisfaction rating in the top 1 percent of all Salesforce partners, Simplus helps companies improve, innovate and grow. For more information about Simplus, please visit www.simplus.com.

About Tuff Shed

Tuff Shed products include wooden backyard storage sheds, larger commercial storage buildings, garages and cabin shells. The company works with its customers to design and accessorize buildings, then pre-fabricates key building components at its manufacturing facilities so it can deliver and install buildings on the customer site. Over its 38 years, Tuff Shed has designed, fabricated and installed more than one million buildings across the country.

