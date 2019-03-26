Tuff : being listed and traded successfully on the General Market Segment (Regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse)

DGAP-News: Tuff Group AG / Key word(s): IPO/Expansion

Tuff Group AG being listed and traded successfully on the General Market Segment (Regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse)



26.03.2019 / 10:39

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION, OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT REGULATIONS.

Frankfurt, 26 March 2019: Today's initial listing and trading of 40,000,000 ordinary bearer shares of the Tuff Group AG, Frankfurt, (ISIN: DE000A161N22) resulted in its first reference price at EUR 4.50 in the market segment "General Standard" on the EU-regulated market (Regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) representing a market capitalization of EUR 180.0 million.

"The Group intends to expand its business in the future. To facilitate this expansion, the Group opted for the listing to gain direct access to the European capital markets, and thus benefit from additional sources for financing of the future growth of our business." underlines Natarjan Paulraj, Majority Shareholder and Executive Chairman of the Management Board the listing.

The Tuff Group's business is focused on the oil & gas, infrastructure, marine, energy and power sectors has active interests in the Asia, Middle-east and African regions.

"Currently, the Tuff Group AG acts as a holding and service company, especially in the procurement of financing and equity for the operating divisions", explains Natarajan Paulraj, Executive Chairman elucidating the tasks of the listed Group.

The listing is based on the Prospectus from 27 February 2019, approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, "BaFin").

The Prospectus is published on the Company's corporate website at www.tuffgroup.com in the investor's section.

Printed copies of the Prospectus are available from the Company and the Listing Agent ACON Actienbank AG free of charge during normal business hours at the following addresses:

Tuff Group AG, c/o Buse Heberer Fromm, Bockenheimer Landstr. 101, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany and ACON Actienbank AG, Siegfriedstr. 8, 80803 Munich, Germany.

Legal advice:

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. It is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, into or within the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or any other jurisdiction where it is unlawful to distribute this announcement.

About Tuff Group AG:



Tuff Group's business is focused on the oil & gas, infrastructure, marine, energy and power sectors.

Tuff Group is active as an end to end solution provider for engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, integration, installation, commissioning & operations (EPC & O) of marine, hull/naval and topsides for floaters and fixed installations for the global oil & gas industry.

The offered solutions include in particular for FPSO (Floating Production Storage & Offloading Unit) /FSO (Floating Storage & Offloading unit) /MOPU (Mobile Offshore Production Unit) / FSU (Floating Storage Unit) / FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) / Refineries / Platform and Onshore Plants.

In the infrastructure area, Tuff is active as an EPC company (engineering, procurement, construction) and general contractor for large public-private partnership projects, such as roads/highways/bridges infrastructure, airports, housing as well as supply installations for utilities.

In the energy & power generation area Tuff offers the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of power generation plants in both the conventional and the renewable energies sector and WTE (Waste to Energy) Projects.

Contact information:

Tuff Group AG

Investor Relations

Maximilian Fischer

Tel.: +49 89 13928890

Email: ir@tuffgroup.com

