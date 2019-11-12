Tuft & Needle Announces Military and First Responders Discount Program

PHOENIX, AZ, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of Veterans Day, Tuft & Needle (T&N) is launching a new discount program for military (which includes active duty, veterans, retirees, reservist/national guard and registered dependents) and U.S. first responders and emergency personnel (which includes law enforcement, EMTs, paramedics and firefighters) to help them get a better night’s sleep at a more affordable price.

All items on T&N’s website and in their retail locations, including the award-winning mattresses, will be available to military and first responders for 15 percent off at all times, after verification through SheerID. (This deal cannot be combined with other promotions, and it does not apply to shipping/delivery charges).

“We believe everyone deserves a great night’s sleep, and we are excited that our new program helps make that more possible for those in uniform,” says Tuft & Needle Gives Back Lead, Melanie LaDue. “T&N is happy to now have a way to give back to the military and first responder communities for their hard work, sacrifices, and dedication.”

T&N has a long history of honoring military and first responders. When T&N opened a store in Seattle in 2017, 100 percent of sales from the day were donated to Team Rubicon, a non-profit that employs veterans to provide disaster relief across the globe. In February of this year, T&N announced a $100,000 donation to Team Rubicon, taking the relationship to the next level.

T&N sees the new discount program as an obvious extension of the company’s commitment to this community, and the use of SheerID to validate service made it a reality.

About Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle (“T&N” / TN.com) is a Phoenix-based company that is the pioneer and leader among direct-to-consumer mattress startups. The company was founded in 2012 by JT Marino and Daehee Park to create exceptional mattress and bedding products and revolutionize the customer sleep experience. T&N has served more than 1 million happy sleepers and was named as Entrepreneur’s Best Company Culture in 2017 and one of TIME’s best inventions. T&N is proud to have earned the highest customer loyalty score (Net Promoter Score® of 74) in the mattress market, with over 95 percent of customers loving their mattress. In September of 2018, T&N merged with Serta Simmons Bedding (SSB), making the combined company the largest sleep brand in the world. T&N stores are available in Scottsdale, Gilbert, Seattle, Kansas City, Raleigh, Portland and Dallas. For more information, visit www.tn.com.

