Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tuft & Needle Announces Military and First Responders Discount Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 12:19pm EST

PHOENIX, AZ, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of Veterans Day, Tuft & Needle (T&N) is launching a new discount program for military (which includes active duty, veterans, retirees, reservist/national guard and registered dependents) and U.S. first responders and emergency personnel (which includes law enforcement, EMTs, paramedics and firefighters) to help them get a better night’s sleep at a more affordable price.

All items on T&N’s website and in their retail locations, including the award-winning mattresses, will be available to military and first responders for 15 percent off at all times, after verification through SheerID. (This deal cannot be combined with other promotions, and it does not apply to shipping/delivery charges).

“We believe everyone deserves a great night’s sleep, and we are excited that our new program helps make that more possible for those in uniform,” says Tuft & Needle Gives Back Lead, Melanie LaDue. “T&N is happy to now have a way to give back to the military and first responder communities for their hard work, sacrifices, and dedication.”

T&N has a long history of honoring military and first responders. When T&N opened a store in Seattle in 2017, 100 percent of sales from the day were donated to Team Rubicon, a non-profit that employs veterans to provide disaster relief across the globe. In February of this year, T&N announced a $100,000 donation to Team Rubicon, taking the relationship to the next level.

T&N sees the new discount program as an obvious extension of the company’s commitment to this community, and the use of SheerID to validate service made it a reality.

About Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle (“T&N” / TN.com) is a Phoenix-based company that is the pioneer and leader among direct-to-consumer mattress startups. The company was founded in 2012 by JT Marino and Daehee Park to create exceptional mattress and bedding products and revolutionize the customer sleep experience. T&N has served more than 1 million happy sleepers and was named as Entrepreneur’s Best Company Culture in 2017 and one of TIME’s best inventions. T&N is proud to have earned the highest customer loyalty score (Net Promoter Score® of 74) in the mattress market, with over 95 percent of customers loving their mattress. In September of 2018, T&N merged with Serta Simmons Bedding (SSB), making the combined company the largest sleep brand in the world. T&N stores are available in Scottsdale, Gilbert, Seattle, Kansas City, Raleigh, Portland and Dallas. For more information, visit www.tn.com.

Attachments

Brooke Figlo
Tuft & Needle
480-390-1518
brooke@tn.com

Katrina Montgomery
Tuft & Needle
480-239-0232
katrina@tn.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:01pMOTOROLA : Expands Video Security Portfolio to Support South African Crime-Fighting
AQ
01:01pMITRE : Establishes Engenuity, a Foundation to Foster Private Sector Collaboration on Critical Infrastructure
BU
01:01pMONNIT : Advanced Vibration Meter Wins in 2019 LEAP Awards
BU
01:01pCALYXT : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
01:01pGlobal Iron Ore Market 2018-2022 | Rise in Production Capacities and New Plants in Developing Markets to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:01pRAMO LAW PC : 's Elsa Ramo and Tiffany Boyle Named International Insiders by Screen Daily
BU
01:01pCreative Agencies Industry Procurement Intelligence Report | Creative Agencies Suppliers, Creative Agencies Price Trends and Procurement Insights Now Available From SpendEdge
BU
01:01pATTACKIQ : Joins New Collaborative Research Program to Advance Understanding of Cyber Adversaries and Improve the Effectiveness of Defenses Against Cyber Attacks
BU
01:01pDELTA RISK : Named Top 10 Managed Security Service Provider 2019 by Enterprise Security Magazine
BU
01:01pWatson & Son by Oha Honey to Bring Premium New Zealand Manuka Honey to the United States
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
4Wall Street in full speed
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : reports 70% quarterly profit drop, slashes full-year outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group