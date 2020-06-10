Tufts Health Plan : Recognized as one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the United States

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Health Plan has been named a 2020 honoree of The Civic 50, by Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. The award recognizes superior corporate citizenship programs and showcases how companies use their time, skills and resources to impact their communities.

"This recognition underscores our company commitment and that of our employees to living our values and connecting to the communities where we live and work," said Tom Croswell, Tufts Health Plan president and CEO. "We are honored to receive this distinction just five years after launching our program."

The Civic 50 honorees are selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program including investment, integration, institutionalization and impact. Both public and private companies with U.S. operations are considered.

Tufts Health Plan recently published its 2019 Corporate Citizenship report, Actions Matter. The report showcases the company's commitment to communities, highlighting the actions that differentiate it from other organizations, including: business practices that advance diversity, equity and inclusion; championing sustainability initiatives; products and services that promote health equity; and the company's community engagement program.

Tufts Health Plan's corporate citizenship program works to be responsive, relevant and flexible. Along with Tufts Health Plan Foundation, the company recently undertook several initiatives in response to social justice and equity issues throughout the country as well as the coronavirus pandemic:

Committing $200,000 to social justice organizations advancing racial equity.

to social justice organizations advancing racial equity. Giving an additional $1 million from the Tufts Health Plan Foundation endowment to support organizations responding to the coronavirus pandemic. The Foundation also advanced payments to grantees— deploying $1.5 million more to strengthen communities – and is providing current grantees flexibility to redeploy existing funds to address emerging community needs.

from the Tufts Health Plan Foundation endowment to support organizations responding to the coronavirus pandemic. The Foundation also advanced payments to grantees— deploying more to strengthen communities – and is providing current grantees flexibility to redeploy existing funds to address emerging community needs. Providing nonprofits in the region with much-needed supplies including diapers, hand sanitizer, personal protective equipment, grocery gift cards and meals.

Matching donations two-to-one from employees and board members to local nonprofits addressing social justice and the coronavirus pandemic. More than $200,000 has been donated through the match program to-date since March.

has been donated through the match program to-date since March. Establishing an Employee Relief Fund to support employees who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and are experiencing financial hardship, such as the loss of a job by someone in their household.

The Civic 50 survey is administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform The Civic 50 scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities. To learn more about The Civic 50, its 2020 honorees and insights from this year's survey, please visit http://www.Civic50.org.

About Tufts Health Plan

Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of 1.14 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut through employer-sponsored plans, Medicare, Medicaid and marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance. We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.* Our commercial HMO/POS and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 – the highest rating possible – by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).** Our Medicaid plan is rated 4.5 out of a possible 5.***

To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit www.tuftshealthplan.com/whatwedo. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , LinkedIn and Instagram.

*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020.

**NCQA's Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019–2020

***NCQA's Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020

About Tufts Health Plan Foundation

Established in 2008, Tufts Health Plan Foundation supports the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve. The Foundation has given more than $39 million to Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island nonprofits that promote healthy living with an emphasis on older people and will give more than $5 million to community organizations this year. The Foundation began funding in New Hampshire in 2016 and in Connecticut in 2019. Tufts Health Plan Foundation funds programs that move communities toward implementing age-friendly policies and practices that are relevant, focus on older people, and include them in community solutions. Visit www.tuftshealthplanfoundation.org for grant program information and follow us on Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through affiliates in 250 cities across 37 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 14 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit: www.pointsoflight.org .

Contact: Kathleen Makela

kathleen_makela@tufts-health.com

617-480-9590

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tufts-health-plan-recognized-as-one-of-the-50-most-community-minded-companies-in-the-united-states-301073756.html

SOURCE Tufts Health Plan