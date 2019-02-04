Tulane Launches Online Emergency and Security Management Master's Degrees

The Tulane School of Professional Advancement (SoPA) is now accepting
applications for 100% online Master of Professional Studies (MPS)
programs in Emergency Management and Security Management. These
innovative and industry-relevant programs respond directly to a need for
highly skilled leaders in a rapidly growing field with openings in
government agencies, private corporations and nonprofits, building on
SoPA’s nationally-ranked Homeland Security MPS degree. Program graduates
will be ready to plan and lead efforts to protect people, places and of
all types of property.
Recurrent natural disasters, infrastructure attacks, and the ongoing
threat of terrorism have made emergency management and security
management sought-after programs. Students learn to apply a variety of
skills from a managerial perspective, with an emphasis on leadership,
data analysis, hands-on training, critical thinking, ethics, and
decision making.
“Our setting in New Orleans distinguishes this program,” says Michael
Wallace, Program Director and Professor of Practice in Emergency &
Security Studies. “New Orleans provides an array of examples for our
students to analyze: large-scale public events, chemical, oil and gas,
and nuclear plants, and major infrastructure such as levees and ports.
Our students use the natural setting of the school as a textbook.”
Both the MPS in Emergency Management and the MPS in Security Management
offer a combination of asynchronous and synchronous learning, so that
students can learn on a schedule that fits their needs. Students come
together as a full group in monthly group video sessions while
completing most work independently and in smaller project-based groups.
“Tulane SoPA is highly acclaimed in the security and intelligence
education spaces. Adding Master’s degree programs in Emergency
Management and Security Management will assist in meeting student and
industry demands. The professors maintain daily contact with government
and business leaders, which ensures updating of their extensive
knowledge and experience. This provides students not only background,
but also real-world perspective on the constant changes and improvements
to operations,” says Colonel Terry Ebbert, Director of Public Safety and
Homeland Security for the City of New Orleans. “The professors are in
the field daily and have extensive experience in the trade.”
The MPS in Emergency Management consists of nine core courses in a range
of academic disciplines and approaches to emergency management
administration, counter-terrorism, and disaster communications, followed
by a “capstone” project that brings together everything that the student
has learned.
The MPS in Security Management provides students with skills needed to
protect businesses and corporations from terrorism, criminal acts, and
disasters. Core courses cover a variety of topics such as risk
management and threat assessment, emergency management administration,
corporate security, and physical protection systems, followed by a
capstone project.
The School of Professional Advancement’s Emergency & Security Studies
program is a member and participant in the Naval Postgraduate School’s
Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS) and University and
Agency Partner Initiative (UAPI), the nation’s leading program for
establishing and sharing homeland security curricula.
Tulane School of Professional Advancement offers working adults the
opportunity to enhance their professional lives by providing flexible
degree and certificate programs. The school currently offers nine
undergraduate degree programs and six master’s programs, as well as a
range of graduate, professional and post baccalaureate certificates.
Using an applied learning approach, students gain tools and hands-on
experience working with professors who are also industry leaders.
