Tulane University : Launches Entrepreneurial Hospitality Program in America's Premier City for Hospitality

The A. B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University, located in
New Orleans, has announced new offerings in Entrepreneurial Hospitality.
New Orleans’ long history of hospitality and Freeman’s strength in
entrepreneurship come together to create a living, learning laboratory
where students will develop distinctive, market-relevant and high-value
capabilities.
The program will include a new Master of Management in Entrepreneurial
Hospitality, intensive seminar courses featuring national thought
leaders in the hospitality industry and options for graduate students
and working professionals to earn a concentration in entrepreneurial
hospitality with their MBA.
“In today’s economy, hospitality is a mechanism for all companies to
engage consumers and create meaningful experiences. It transcends all
industries,” says Ti Adelaide Martin, Co-Proprietor of New Orleans’
legendary restaurant Commander’s Palace.
Hospitality is one of the largest and fastest growing industries in the
world. Worldwide, travel and tourism generate more than $7.6 trillion
annually, outpacing the global economy for seven consecutive years and
supporting one in ten jobs on the planet. In New Orleans alone, the tourism
industry employs more than 90,000 people.
Located in a top tourist destination with a new reputation as an
entrepreneurial hub, the Freeman School is committed to giving students
an exceptional, immersive education in a hotbed of hospitality. The
programs in Entrepreneurial
Hospitality prepare students to address the new emphasis on customer
service in traditional hospitality industries and beyond. Courses will
show the critical role that hospitality is playing in industries as
diverse as health care, banking and retail.
Freeman will launch one of the program’s first five-day intensive
seminars in January at the Stewart Center within the New Orleans
Culinary & Hospitality Institute where students will conceptualize, plan
and present a new and innovative hospitality venture to a panel of
industry professionals.
“Freeman
is proud to have an extensive network of notable and successful
hospitality alumni who will support these new program offerings with
first-hand knowledge and current industry insights,” says Doug Hertz,
president and CEO of United Distributors Inc. and the chairman of the
board of Tulane University. “There's no better way to teach this subject
than to engage students directly with successful hospitality
entrepreneurs - and there's no better place than New Orleans.”
“Teaching hospitality in a business school provides students a broad
grounding in business principles, allowing them to address critical
challenges in a variety of functional and industry settings,” says Ira
Solomon, dean of the Freeman School. “Students will develop critical
thinking and problem solving skills through hands-on, course-based
projects set in a wide range of hospitality and non-hospitality
contexts.”
