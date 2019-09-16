Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tullow to drill at least 3 new Guyana wells in 2020 after second discovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 12:44pm EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Tullow Oil plans to drill three or more oil exploration wells in Guyana next year, Chief Executive Officer Paul McDade said on Monday after the firm's second offshore oil discovery in the South American country.

Following the Jethro-1 discovery last month, London-listed Tullow announced it had also hit oil at the Joe-1 well in the Orinduik block.

Tullow shares were trading more than 8% higher at 16:30 GMT (12:30 p.m. EDT), also supported by a sharp rise in crude oil prices following a weekend attack on Saudi Arabia's production facilities.

Guyana has no history of oil production, but a series of offshore discoveries in recent years by Tullow and Exxon Mobil are set to transform the South American country's economy. The first crude flows are expected next year.

"Guyana continues to be encouraged by the prolific rate of discovery in our country," Mark Bynoe, the government's energy director, said in a statement. "The time is ripe for all Guyanese to focus on how they want to see their oil revenues spent and invested."

Although the Joe-1 discovery was smaller than initially estimated, it offers Tullow and its partners a better understanding of the block to decide on further exploration drilling and development of production, McDade told Reuters.

"It is a balance between how much new exploration we do next year to build gross volume on the blocks versus how much appraisal we do to start to move ahead with the development of the block," he said.

"We'd be drilling around three wells or more next year. I'd be surprised if we didn't drill that many," he said, referring both to the Orinduik and the Kanuku blocks.

The Joe-1 well met 14 metres of net oil pay in high-quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs of Upper Tertiary age.

Tullow is the operator of the Orinduik block, with a 60% stake. France's Total holds 25% and Toronto-listed Eco Atlantic has the remaining 15%.

"Another discovery in Guyana, although (it) has come in smaller than expected and is unlikely to be developed as a standalone," BMO Capital Markets said in a note.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Additional reporting by Neil Marks in Georgetown and Luc Cohen in Caracas; Editing by Toby Chopra, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Paul Simao)

By Ron Bousso
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD 0.00% 2.8 Delayed Quote.297.14%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.14% 74.245 Delayed Quote.6.53%
LONDON BRENT OIL 14.40% 68.88 Delayed Quote.11.63%
TOTAL 2.50% 47.815 Real-time Quote.1.02%
TULLOW OIL 8.41% 241 Delayed Quote.24.12%
WTI 14.07% 62.7 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:30pGlancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against L Brands, Inc.
GL
01:29pThe Fed Expected to Lower Interest Rates Again, but Consumers Won't Reap the Full Benefits on Their Auto Loans
PR
01:28pEUROPE : European stocks wilt after Saudi attack, though oil shares jump
RE
01:28pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of SemGroup Corporation
PR
01:26pTHIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01:25pAIRBUS : EU Braces for U.S. Tariffs Over Airbus Dispute -- Update
DJ
01:24pEXCLUSIVE : Greece seeks new mining jobs, higher royalties in talks with Eldorado
RE
01:24pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ : ALDR) on Behalf of Alder Shareholders and Encourages Alder Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
01:24pPROSUS : Results of Elections, Substantial Shareholdings and Directors' Interests
BU
01:23pSaudi attacks threaten U.S. gasoline price hikes, particularly in California
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks weaken
3Saudi oil attack puts spotlight on global emergency stockpiles
4OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT : publishes reasoned opinion on ams offer
5ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Petra Diamonds profit misses estimates, shares hit all-time low

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group