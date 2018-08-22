Tundraland Home Improvements : sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the Largest display of painted windows

Tundraland Home Improvements, a Wisconsin-based home remodeling company that specializes in baths, replacement windows and decks, set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Largest display of painted windows. The company set the record through its annual fundraiser that combines passionate communities with artistic talents to raise money for deserving individuals and families: Windows for a Cause.

Window paintings on display at Tundraland's Windows for a Cause as company sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title. (Photo: Business Wire)

An official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS adjudicator confirmed that 1,651 painted windows were on display, making Tundraland an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder after hundreds of people painted windows over the weekend. In order to set the record 1,500 windows needed to be painted.

“GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS was thrilled to see the community come together to achieve this record title. I’m honored to say that now with 1,651 windows painted, Tundraland is Officially Amazing™,” Michael Empric, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Adjudicator, said.

“Thank you to the community for an unbelievable show of support!” Brian Gottlieb, president and owner of Tundraland, said. “We had two-year-old kids painting, we had grandparents painting! It was great to see the community come out to help make setting a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title a reality.”

Windows for a Cause concluded with a free event for the community to see firsthand the works of art on display and to bid on painted windows up for auction. Funds raised will benefit Make-A-Wish® Wisconsin recipient, Sydney, in her quest to train Beluga whales at Sea World. Proceeds will also benefit additional Make-A-Wish® Wisconsin recipients.

Windows for a Cause is an annual event and fundraiser that combines passionate communities with artistic talents to raise money for deserving families and individuals. The event launched in 2016 after recognizing an opportunity to significantly reduce landfill waste. After Tundraland professionals install new windows in a home the old windows are usually thrown away, sending thousands of windows to the landfill. Now, instead of throwing old windows away, Tundraland collaborates with hundreds of artists, organizations and community figures to creatively turn the old windows into art pieces. The works of art are then displayed and auctioned off. All proceeds from the event are used to make a positive impact in the life of a deserving family or individual.

Tundraland Home Improvements is a growing, locally owned, top quality home improvement and community conscious company that specializes in American-made products. In addition to being a market leader in bath remodeling, decks and replacement windows, the company is nationally ranked as a Top 500 remodeling firm and a Top 200 remodelers nationwide by Qualified Remodeler and received an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau. With a company culture based on enthusiasm and positive energy, Tundraland strives to positively impact its customers, its employees and the community as a whole and is considered by many to be one of the best places to work in Wisconsin. Brian Gottlieb, president and owner of Tundraland, is the proud recipient of awards such as Entrepreneur of the Year by the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce and The Post-Crescent as well as businessperson of the Year by the Greater Green Bay Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, visit www.tundraland.com.

