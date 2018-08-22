Tundraland Home Improvements : sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the Largest display of painted windows

Tundraland
Home Improvements, a Wisconsin-based home remodeling company that
specializes in baths, replacement windows and decks, set the GUINNESS
WORLD RECORDS title for the Largest display of painted
windows. The company set the record through its annual fundraiser
that combines passionate communities with artistic talents to raise
money for deserving individuals and families: Windows for a Cause.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005541/en/
Window paintings on display at Tundraland's Windows for a Cause as company sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title. (Photo: Business Wire)
An official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS adjudicator confirmed
that 1,651 painted windows were on display, making Tundraland an
official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder after hundreds
of people painted windows over the weekend. In order to set the record
1,500 windows needed to be painted.
“GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS was thrilled to see the community come
together to achieve this record title. I’m honored to say that now with
1,651 windows painted, Tundraland is Officially Amazing™,” Michael
Empric, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Adjudicator, said.
“Thank you to the community for an unbelievable show of support!” Brian
Gottlieb, president and owner of Tundraland, said. “We had two-year-old
kids painting, we had grandparents painting! It was great to see the
community come out to help make setting a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title
a reality.”
Windows for a Cause concluded with a free event for the community to see
firsthand the works of art on display and to bid on painted windows up
for auction. Funds raised will benefit Make-A-Wish®
Wisconsin recipient, Sydney, in her quest to train Beluga whales at
Sea World. Proceeds will also benefit additional Make-A-Wish®
Wisconsin recipients.
###
Windows for a Cause
Windows for a Cause is an annual event and fundraiser that combines
passionate communities with artistic talents to raise money for
deserving families and individuals. The event launched in 2016 after
recognizing an opportunity to significantly reduce landfill waste. After
Tundraland professionals install new windows in a home the old windows
are usually thrown away, sending thousands of windows to the landfill.
Now, instead of throwing old windows away, Tundraland collaborates with
hundreds of artists, organizations and community figures to creatively
turn the old windows into art pieces. The works of art are then
displayed and auctioned off. All proceeds from the event are used to
make a positive impact in the life of a deserving family or individual.
About Guinness World Records
GWR is the global authority on record-breaking achievement. First
published in 1955, the iconic annual Guinness World Records books
have sold over 141 million copies in 22 languages and in more than 100
countries. Additionally, the Guinness World Records: Gamer’s
Edition, first published in 2007, has sold more than 4 million
copies to date.
Guinness World Records’ worldwide television programmes reach over 750
million viewers annually and more than 3.3 million people subscribe to
the GWR YouTube channel, which enjoys more than 450 million views per
year. The GWR website receives over 19.9 million visitors annually, and
we have over 15 million fans on Facebook.
The Guinness World Records commercial sales division provides
customized consultancy services for some of the world’s top brands and
agencies to help place record breaking at the heart of their marketing
campaigns, employee-engagement programmes, and live and experiential
events.
Tundraland
Tundraland Home Improvements is a growing, locally owned, top quality
home improvement and community conscious company that specializes in
American-made products. In addition to being a market leader in bath
remodeling, decks and replacement windows, the company is nationally
ranked as a Top 500 remodeling firm and a Top 200 remodelers nationwide
by Qualified Remodeler and received an A+ Rating with the Better
Business Bureau. With a company culture based on enthusiasm and positive
energy, Tundraland strives to positively impact its customers, its
employees and the community as a whole and is considered by many to be
one of the best places to work in Wisconsin. Brian Gottlieb, president
and owner of Tundraland, is the proud recipient of awards such as
Entrepreneur of the Year by the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce and The
Post-Crescent as well as businessperson of the Year by the Greater Green
Bay Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, visit www.tundraland.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005541/en/