Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tunisia cuts 2020 growth forecast to 1% from 2.7% - PM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/08/2020 | 07:02am EDT
Tunisia's prime minister designate Elyess Fakhfakh speaks during a news conference in Tunis

Tunisia has cut its economic growth forecast for this year to 1% from the 2.7% envisaged in the 2020 budget, Prime Minister Elyess Fakhfakh said on Sunday, as the vital tourism sector faces a strong threat due to the coronavirus crisis.

He told the local Magreb newspaper that the coronavirus crisis would knock half a percentage point off growth.

Tunisia faces urgent economic problems after a relative decline in the nine years since the ouster of veteran autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali, who died in exile in September.

Unemployment is more than 15% nationally and 30% in some cities, while inflation is high, and successive governments have struggled to rein in high fiscal deficits and control the public debt.

Fakhfakh, who took office two weeks ago, did not give more details on lowering growth forecasts, but it is widely expected that the vital tourism sector will be affected by the coronavirus, in addition to the agricultural sector, which may be exacerbated by the severe shortage in rainfall rates.

Last year, nine million tourists visited Tunisia for the first time.

Tourism accounts for about 8% of Tunisia?s GDP and is a key source of foreign currency.

Fakhfakh added that he will seek to obtain the sixth installment of a loan with the IMF to help the country obtain other external financing and issue bonds.

The North African country needs to borrow about $3 billion internationally in 2020 to meet spending commitments.

"If the IMF delegation does not visit Tunisia until March 20, we will lose a lot," he said.

Tunisia struck a deal with the IMF in December 2016 for a $2.8 billion loan package to overhaul its sclerotic economy, including steps to cut chronic deficits and trim bloated public services.

The IMF disbursed the current programme's last loan tranche worth $247 million in June last year.

Since then, negotiations on the sixth review of the deal have stalled due to a political crisis following the October election.

By Tarek Amara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:13aSunak looking at ways to relax spending limit - Telegraph
RE
07:05aIKEA reopens nine more stores in China
RE
07:02aTunisia cuts 2020 growth forecast to 1% from 2.7% - PM
RE
06:45aBull Market Faces Tough Test as It Turns 11
DJ
06:44aSunak says in touch with Bank of England governor over coronavirus response
RE
05:43aSOLIDARIDAD NETWORK : Promoting gender equality one woman at a time
PU
05:37aLEBANON DEBT TALKS WON'T LAST MORE THAN NINE MONTHS IF WELL-INTENTIONED : minister
RE
05:33aAramco trades below IPO price for first time, after OPEC pact unravels
RE
05:28aAramco trades below IPO price for first time, after OPEC pact unravels
RE
05:21aSunak pledges more help for health service to fight coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Aramco trades below IPO price for first time, after OPEC pact unravels
2Hospital operator NMC Health delays paying salaries to staff
3SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Arabia slashes April crude oil prices after OPEC?s supply pact collapsed
4YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA : Yara to sell its 25% share in Qatar Fertiliser Company
5Berlin Cameron and Perksy Release National Study Revealing Women Want Brands to Drive Change, Not Just Sale..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group