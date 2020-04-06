Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tunisia's annual inflation rate rises to 6.2% in March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 03:47am EDT
People shop at a market in Tunis

Tunisia?s annual inflation rate rose to 6.2% in March, official data showed on Sunday, the first rise in six months.

In February, inflation was at 5.8 pct.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Peter Cooney)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:34aEU clears 50 billion pound UK "umbrella" scheme to support economy
RE
04:33aGerman Consumption Barometer Plunged to Record Low for April
DJ
04:32aEuro zone investor morale hits all-time low on coronavirus - Sentix
RE
04:31aInsurers warns on forced payouts for uncovered coronavirus losses
RE
04:31aEUROZONE : Sentix index worse than estimates at -42.9
04:20aAs Germany reels from coronavirus, some officials debate impact on banks
RE
04:18aUK new car registrations fall -44.4% in March as coronavirus crisis hits market
PU
04:18aGemeinschaftsaktion sichert Notfall-Versorgung deutscher Krankenhäuser mit Hände-Desinfektionsmittel
PU
04:18aContact Numbers with regard to COVID- 19 Moratorium Matters
PU
04:04aTAKE FIVE : Life in the time of corona
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia delays setting May prices, looks to OPEC meeting to set..
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault Alliance Stalls on Road to Comeback
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EasyJet founder says will not inject fresh equity into company
4GVC HOLDINGS PLC : GVC : Ladbrokes owner GVC cuts estimate for coronavirus profit damage
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : engineers show ventilator prototype on YouTube

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group