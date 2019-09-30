Log in
Tunisia's budget will rise in 2020 to $16.4 billion: finance minister

09/30/2019 | 09:41am EDT
Tunisia's Finance Minister, Ridha Chalgoum speaks at a news conference in Tunis, Tunisia

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia's state budget will rise from 40 billion dinars in 2019 to 47 billion dinars in 2020 ($16.4 billion), TAP state news agency quoted Finance Minister Ridha Chalgoum saying on Monday.

The deficit in 2020 is targeted at 3% of gross domestic product (GDP), compared to the 3.9%-of-GDP deficit that Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has said is expected this year.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara, Editing by Angus McDowall and Alison Williams)
