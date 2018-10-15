Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tunisia will not impose new taxes in 2019 - draft budget

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 03:40pm CEST

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia will not impose new taxes on citizens next year and will cut the tax burden for some sectors to boost growth, according to a draft budget, after years of tax hikes that have stoked public anger and sometimes violent protests.

The draft, seen by Reuters on Monday, also showed Tunisia's economy growing in 2019 by 3.1 percent, up from an estimated 2.6 percent this year. It expanded by 1.9 percent last year.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has said 2018 will be the last difficult year for Tunisians, but his government is under pressure from the International Monetary Fund to trim the budget deficit by cutting subsidies and reforming the public sector.

However, the draft showed the 2019 budget would be 8 percent bigger than this year, totalling some 40.6 billion Tunisian dinars ($14.21 billion). It did not say how the expansion would be funded.

It also showed the budget deficit falling to 3.9 percent of gross domestic product in 2019, from about 5 percent expected this year.

Tunisia has financing needs worth 10 billion dinars next year, including 7 billion dinars of external borrowing - almost the same level as this year, an official told Reuters last month.

Tunisia, praised as the only democratic success among the nations which experienced "Arab spring" revolts, has relied much on foreign loans in recent years.

The government will halve tax for companies operating in various sectors including technology, textiles, engineering and pharmaceuticals to 13.5 percent from 25 percent, the draft showed.

This year's budget raised taxes on cars, alcohol, telephone calls, the internet, hotel accommodation and other items in an effort to help balance the books.

Taxes on bank profits were raised to 40 percent from 35 percent. Ihe government also raised this year by 1 percentage point the value-added tax and imposed a new 1 percent social security tax on employees and companies.

($1 = 2.8580 Tunisian dinars)

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Ulf Laessing and Gareth Jones)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16pU.S. Business Inventories Rose in August
DJ
04:13pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Report - General budget of the European Union for the financial year 2019 - all sections - A8-0313/2018 - Committee on Budgets
PU
04:13pEFSA FOCAL POINTS : a decade of networking for European food safety
PU
04:08pEUROPEAN UNION : ESMA sees 1.9% increase in prospectus approvals across the EEA
PU
04:08pGFAR GLOBAL FORUM ON AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH : Access Agriculture wins Prize D4D in Belgium
PU
04:08pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Report - Mobilisation of the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund following an application from Portugal – EGF/2018/002 PT/Norte – Centro – Lisboa wearing apparel - A8-0311/2018 - Committee on Budgets
PU
04:08pDFT UK DEPARTMENT FOR TRANSPORT : Clean maritime revolution starts voyage
PU
04:03pBANK OF ALBANIA : Governor Seiko attends the 2018 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group
PU
03:59pHurricane Michael insured losses will cost as much as $10 billion - AIR Worldwide
RE
03:55pOil steady as Saudi tensions balance demand outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Saudi ties unnerve investors as shares drop 8 percent
2CONVATEC GROUP : ConvaTec shares plunge on profit warning and CEO departure
3VOLVO : VOLVO : UK automation picks up as flow of European workers slows ahead of Brexit
4CLAS OHLSON AB : CLAS OHLSON : increase sales in September
5ESURE GROUP PLC : MAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - esure Group plc

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.