Tunnel Automation Market 2019-2023 | Rising Number of Road Tunnel Construction Projects to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the tunnel automation market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.35 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, SICK, and Siemens are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Rising number of road tunnel construction projects has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Tunnel Automation Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation
Tunnel Automation Market is segmented as below:
-
Type
-
Railway Tunnel
-
Highway Tunnel
-
Other Tunnels
-
Geographic Landscape

Tunnel Automation Market 2019-2023 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our tunnel automation market report covers the following areas:
-
Tunnel Automation Market Size
-
Tunnel Automation Market Trends
-
Tunnel Automation Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies integration of IoT and cloud with tunnel automation solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the tunnel automation market growth during the next few years.
Tunnel Automation Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Tunnel Automation Market, including some of the vendors such as ABB, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, SICK, and Siemens. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Tunnel Automation Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Tunnel Automation Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist tunnel automation market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the tunnel automation market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the tunnel automation market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tunnel automation market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
2.1 Preface
-
2.2 Preface
-
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2018
-
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
-
Market segmentation by type
-
Comparison by type
-
Railway tunnel - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Highway tunnel - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Other tunnels - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
PART 10: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
PART 11: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
ABB
-
Honeywell International
-
Johnson Controls
-
SICK
-
Siemens
PART 12: APPENDIX
List of abbreviations
