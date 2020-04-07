Log in
Tunnel to Towers Foundation Pledges $3 Million to Support Health Care Workers in the Fight Against COVID-19

04/07/2020 | 10:31am EDT

Staten Island, NY, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation supports our military, police, and firefighters, who bravely serve and protect our country and communities.

Now, the Foundation is stepping up to assist our selfless health care workers who are risking their lives every day battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foundation has established the “COVID-19 Heroes Fund” and is pledging $3 million to support front line health care workers by providing meals, personal protective equipment, and should tragedy strike, financial relief through temporary mortgage payments on homes of health care workers who lose their lives to COVID-19 and leave behind young children.

Right now, health care workers are being asked to come to work every day. They are risking their lives to fight back against COVID-19. If they lose their lives to this disease, while trying to save our families, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will be there to help their families stay in their homes,” said Frank Siller Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

New York is the epicenter of the COVID-19 epidemic and being a New York based charity, the Foundation is dedicated to protecting those who are working to save lives here in our hometown.

The Foundation has secured an initial shipment of N95 masks and gowns which will be distributed to different hospitals across New York City to help protect the health care workers at risk from direct patient care.

In addition, to help combat the rising number of 911 calls FEMA has directed hundreds of ambulances, and EMTs and paramedics from around the country to New York to help answer calls for help.

To thank them for leaving their hometowns and coming to ours, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will be providing two meals a day to the hundreds of EMTs and paramedics who are staying at Fort Totten Park in Queens, New York.

These meals will be prepared by members of the FDNY

These great heroes have left their friends and families behind, to come here to New York to help with the unprecedented number of calls each day. These men and women are saving lives and we are proud to show them how we care by providing them with meals,” said Siller.

The front lines change with the emergencies we face, but the support of Tunnel to Towers is unwavering. You can help Tunnel to Towers give EVEN MORE to these heroes.

Please consider supporting Tunnel to Towers by donating $11 dollars per month.

Go to Tunnel2Towers.org or call 1-844-Bravest to find out how you can help.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation 

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.

For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit tunnel2towers.org.

Trevor Tamsen
Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation 
916-524-0941
trevor.tamsen@tunnel2towers.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
