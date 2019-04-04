Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Turbine Labs Adds IBM Watson Vet Pawan Lakshmanan as Vice President of Engineering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 10:17am EDT

DENVER, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turbine Labs today announced it has added Pawan Lakshmanan as Vice President of Engineering. Lakshmanan will be responsible for the company’s technical and platform leadership as well as the strategic product direction as the business continues to scale. In addition, he will be responsible for the overall Engineering function within the company and for developing, maintaining, and driving the execution of the Company’s product roadmap, ensuring continued innovation and value for its customers.

0_medium_IMG_0178.jpeg


2_medium_1705-TLChromeLogoBlack.png


“We are honored to have Pawan join our team as our software platform moves into the next stage of development and production,” said Leigh Fatzinger, Founder and CEO. “He is a seasoned software and AI engineering manager and technical lead with a track record of building world-class engineering teams that deliver cutting edge products and services,” he added.

Lakshmanan comes to Turbine Labs from IBM Watson where he held multiple roles as an Engineering Manager and Senior Software Architect. Prior to IBM Watson, Lakshmanan held technical leadership roles at AlchemyAPI, a SaaS startup that focused on providing Machine Learning APIs for NLP and Computer Vision; and DISH Network (formerly EchoStar Corporation), a worldwide provider of direct-broadcast satellite provider Dish and over-the-top IPTV service Sling TV. A graduate of the University of Cincinnati with more than a decade of engineering experience and running development teams, Lakshmanan specializes in Machine Learning/NLP, Information Retrieval, scaled SaaS Products, and robust ETL Data Pipelines.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Turbine Labs,” said Lakshmanan. “The company’s mission of surfacing unbiased and focused information to key decision makers really resonates with me, and I look forward to contributing to this amazing team and product.”

Turbine Labs is a leader in competitive intelligence serving a broad spectrum of customers including Lenovo, Standard Industries, Turner Broadcasting, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Verizon.

About Turbine Labs

Turbine Labs takes the world’s external information and transforms it into intelligence that is compact, rich and useful.  Creators of The Knowledge OS™ - an NLP and AI-powered technology platform - Turbine Labs delivers executives, marketers and communicators a more complete and accurate view of any topic, event, crisis or opportunity. In near real-time. For more information, visit www.turbinelabs.com or email Ralph Fascitelli at pr@turbinelabs.com.


Attachment 

Ralph Fascitelli
Turbine Labs
pr@turbinelabs.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:32aEEX EUROPEAN ENERGY EXCHANGE : Action required - Update on EEX Group DataSource sFTP-Migration
PU
10:32aSINGAPORE COMPANIES STRUGGLE TO HIRE CANDIDATES WITH DIGITAL MINDSET : Aon's 2019 Talent Acquisition Study
PU
10:32aCOMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Yea (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32aOPHIR ENERGY : Form 8.3 - OPHIR ENERGY PLC - AMENDMENT
PU
10:32aWATSCO : Completes Acquisition of DASCO Supply
AQ
10:31aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of FERTILIZER Dated 04-04-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:31aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER Dated 04-04-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:31aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of PAPER AND BOARD Dated 04-04-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:31aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of INV. BANKS / INV. COS / SECURITIES COS. Dated 04-04-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:31aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of SYNTHETIC AND RAYON Dated 04-04-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"