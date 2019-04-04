Turbine Labs Adds IBM Watson Vet Pawan Lakshmanan as Vice President of Engineering

DENVER, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turbine Labs today announced it has added Pawan Lakshmanan as Vice President of Engineering. Lakshmanan will be responsible for the company’s technical and platform leadership as well as the strategic product direction as the business continues to scale. In addition, he will be responsible for the overall Engineering function within the company and for developing, maintaining, and driving the execution of the Company’s product roadmap, ensuring continued innovation and value for its customers.





“We are honored to have Pawan join our team as our software platform moves into the next stage of development and production,” said Leigh Fatzinger, Founder and CEO. “He is a seasoned software and AI engineering manager and technical lead with a track record of building world-class engineering teams that deliver cutting edge products and services,” he added.

Lakshmanan comes to Turbine Labs from IBM Watson where he held multiple roles as an Engineering Manager and Senior Software Architect. Prior to IBM Watson, Lakshmanan held technical leadership roles at AlchemyAPI, a SaaS startup that focused on providing Machine Learning APIs for NLP and Computer Vision; and DISH Network (formerly EchoStar Corporation), a worldwide provider of direct-broadcast satellite provider Dish and over-the-top IPTV service Sling TV. A graduate of the University of Cincinnati with more than a decade of engineering experience and running development teams, Lakshmanan specializes in Machine Learning/NLP, Information Retrieval, scaled SaaS Products, and robust ETL Data Pipelines.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Turbine Labs,” said Lakshmanan. “The company’s mission of surfacing unbiased and focused information to key decision makers really resonates with me, and I look forward to contributing to this amazing team and product.”

Turbine Labs is a leader in competitive intelligence serving a broad spectrum of customers including Lenovo, Standard Industries, Turner Broadcasting, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Verizon.

About Turbine Labs

Turbine Labs takes the world’s external information and transforms it into intelligence that is compact, rich and useful. Creators of The Knowledge OS™ - an NLP and AI-powered technology platform - Turbine Labs delivers executives, marketers and communicators a more complete and accurate view of any topic, event, crisis or opportunity. In near real-time. For more information, visit www.turbinelabs.com or email Ralph Fascitelli at pr@turbinelabs.com.





