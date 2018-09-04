Turbine Pumps Market: Turbine Pumps Manufacturers, Category Pricing Insights, Supplier Relationship Management Metrics and Supplier Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge,
a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release
of their Global
Turbine Pumps Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.
Turbine pumps account for a number of applications in the agriculture
industry and help in raw water intake, liquid transfer, cooling water
circulation, pressure boosters, storm water pumping, and flood control.
This recent increase in the number of applications is resulting in an
increase in the spend growth momentum of the turbine pumps market.
Global Turbine Pumps Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
“Regular maintenance of the turbine pumps is essential for its proper
functionality. This compels buyers to select suppliers who have the
capability to offer maintenance contracts. This will benefit the buyers
procure turbine pumps with an extended lifespan and minimum performance
downtime,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth. “The
maintenance contract should also include water level monitoring,
cleaning of components, lubrication monitoring, flow monitoring, and
pressure monitoring,” added Seth.
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the heavy
industry segment offer functional insights into supplier
relationship management metrics that are essential for the buyers to
maintain an optimal and an effective procurement process. The reports
also offer information on strategic sustainability and procurement best
practices.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to
play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the
turbine pumps market.
-
Growing demand from end-user industries such as the agriculture, power
generation, and water and wastewater treatment.
-
Multiple applications of turbine pumps in the agriculture industry
-
Report scope snapshot: Turbine pumps market
Category ecosystem
-
Market favorability index for suppliers
-
Competitiveness index for suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Category management enablers
Category definition
-
Category hierarchy
-
Category scope
-
Category map
-
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement
excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner
for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement
professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement
solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve
execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
