Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Turbine Pumps Market: Turbine Pumps Manufacturers, Category Pricing Insights, Supplier Relationship Management Metrics and Supplier Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 01:03pm CEST

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Turbine Pumps Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. Turbine pumps account for a number of applications in the agriculture industry and help in raw water intake, liquid transfer, cooling water circulation, pressure boosters, storm water pumping, and flood control. This recent increase in the number of applications is resulting in an increase in the spend growth momentum of the turbine pumps market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005329/en/

Global Turbine Pumps Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Turbine Pumps Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Regular maintenance of the turbine pumps is essential for its proper functionality. This compels buyers to select suppliers who have the capability to offer maintenance contracts. This will benefit the buyers procure turbine pumps with an extended lifespan and minimum performance downtime,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth. “The maintenance contract should also include water level monitoring, cleaning of components, lubrication monitoring, flow monitoring, and pressure monitoring,” added Seth.

To get detailed information on the turbine pumps pricing strategies and the top turbine pumps manufacturer, Request a FREE sample report. SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry segment offer functional insights into supplier relationship management metrics that are essential for the buyers to maintain an optimal and an effective procurement process. The reports also offer information on strategic sustainability and procurement best practices.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the turbine pumps market.

  • Growing demand from end-user industries such as the agriculture, power generation, and water and wastewater treatment.
  • Multiple applications of turbine pumps in the agriculture industry
  • To know more, View the full report

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

Report scope snapshot: Turbine pumps market

Category ecosystem

  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Category definition

  • Category hierarchy
  • Category scope
  • Category map
  • To view this report’s table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:41pOBOYA HORTICULTURE INDUSTRIES : receives order on flower trolleys in China
AQ
01:41pNorth American Essential Oil Supplements Market Report 2018 - Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts 2017-2024
GL
01:41pSnipp Receives a One Year US$ 215,000 Extension Order From a Leading CPG QSR Company
GL
01:40pDELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:39pHELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:38pCOPART : Opens Seventh Location in Brazil, Expands Global Footprint
PR
01:38pNorth America Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Rental Market 2017-2024
GL
01:37pDUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01:37pMURRAY INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01:37pMURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING to pay $900 million to settle Dutch money laundering case
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Calls Investor Day Over Share-Price Drop -El Confidencial
3REDROW PLC : REDROW : Housebuilder Redrow says demand robust despite Brexit, profit jumps
4MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC : Credit Suisse ups MicroPort to HK$11.5
5DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares fall as Estonia crisis deepens

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.