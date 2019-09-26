Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Turbo Systems Plug and Play Platform Now Available on Amazon Web Services Marketplace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 08:01am EDT

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turbo Systems today announced that its cloud-based “Plug and Play” platform for the rapid creation and deployment of Field Service mobile applications is now available on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. Turbo, on AWS, enables field service organizations to connect to over 140 business and IT data sources to instantly create tailor-made Field Service experiences for their business in days, not months, at scale.

"Field service organizations must seek to elevate the customer experience delivered by their mobile field workforce,” said Hari Subramanian, Turbo Systems Founder and CEO. “The best way to achieve this necessary goal is by aligning a company’s unique business processes with a mobile application built using an agile, flexible and cost-effective multi-experience business application platform like Turbo.”

Turbo's "drag and drop building block" functionality was created to allow both the business process owners and IT to work side by side to rapidly create Field Service apps in a safe and IT compliant environment.  With its feature-rich capabilities, such as forms, checklist, surveys, signature capture, inventory tracking, and maps, Turbo’s fast, flexible and affordable platform gives small, medium and enterprise organizations the opportunity to scale and align their field service teams directly to their business goals.

"We selected Turbo Systems because of their understanding, vision, and passion for the future of Field Service,” said Rodger Smelcer, Founder and Vice President of United Service Technologies. “With Turbo's intuitive platform, we can now deliver sophisticated apps that allow UST to innovate and embrace new technology enabling us to fulfill the promise of service excellence and customer focus on a continuous basis."

About Turbo Systems
Turbo Systems is the first Plug and Play platform for Field Service allowing innovative organizations to connect to over 140 business and IT data sources, such as Salesforce.com, Oracle, QuickBooks, and SAP, to instantly create tailor-made multi-experience business applications. Turbo enables users to rapidly deploy custom applications and automate the core functions that power their business. Turbo is built to seamlessly integrate and extend the capabilities of their systems of record while dynamically evolving in real-time with their businesses’ operations, needs, and technologies. To learn more, visit www.turbosystems.com.

Media Contact:

Ian Brown
Director of Marketing
Turbo Systems
ian.brown@turbosystems.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:15aBest ROI in Home Cryptocurrency Mining with BitHarp
GL
08:15aGARTNER : Says Stormy and Stagnating U.K. Labor Market Suggests Recession
BU
08:15aCorMedix Inc. Announces Exercises of Outstanding Warrants
GL
08:14aTHE J. M. SMUCKER COMPANY : Announces Benefits Enhancements to Further Support Employees
PR
08:14aAESCUVEST : Digital Health - Is It All About Reimbursement?
BU
08:13aPERFORMANCE TESTING : Analysis with Zwick/Roell Testing System
PU
08:13aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA : Circular of the Second Extraordinary General Meeting of 2019
PU
08:13aVIASAT : Chairman and CEO, Mark Dankberg, to Deliver Keynote Address at the Latin American Satellite Congress
PU
08:13aAVIANCA : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
08:13aANDREWS SYKES : Flood warnings issued nationwide as severe weather strikes
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN Amro hit by Dutch money laundering investigation
2IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : cuts annual profit forecast on U.S. vaping backlash
3China criticizes new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals
4NEL : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant for development of an advanced pilot production line for electrolysers
5CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Update on proposed demerger of Covent Garden

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group