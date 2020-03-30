Turbo Systems : Welcomes Looker Veteran Jen Grant as CEO

Veteran technology industry executive to strengthen operations and accelerate growth strategy

Turbo Systems, the no-code platform that makes it easy for anyone to build a mobile app for their business, today announced it has appointed Jen Grant as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Grant joins Turbo Systems at a pivotal time as the company undergoes an ambitious expansion to serve the needs of organizations that must rapidly develop custom mobile apps to serve their ever more distributed teams.

With a successful record of leading technology companies as CMO – including Looker, Elastic and Box – through multi-billion dollar acquisitions and IPOs, Grant brings to Turbo Systems a wealth of expertise and leadership in building world-class sales, marketing, and customer success teams. Her career also reflects deep experience in delivering exceptional products that solve real-world problems, that help employees in their jobs, and that inspire on-going business success.

“Jen has an unparalleled track record in enterprise software and a remarkable ability to build enduring organizations from scratch. Combined with her ambition, clarity, warmth and sensibility, Jen is everything I had hoped for in a CEO,” said Turbo Systems’ founder and CTO Hari Subramanian. “There is no doubt in my mind that Jen’s stewardship will lead to amazing outcomes for our customers, employees, partners and investors alike.”

“I was looking for a partnership with a founder who has had previous success, a platform that was dynamic enough to transcend sectors and a product that turned customers into champions,” said Grant. “Turbo Systems has all three and I believe that with this foundation, this organization can deliver on the idea that everyone deserves great software.”

Since its founding in 2017, Turbo Systems has gained traction with companies with large field service teams looking for user-friendly mobile app solutions. Many organizations still rely on manual processes or outdated software to manage everything from invoices to work orders but must rapidly adapt to meet the increasing expectations of both customers and employees.

Neisa, the leading IT service provider in the Nordics, has service technicians that maintain the IT equipment for brands such as Toshiba, HP, Lexmark, and Xerox. Neisa Nordic chose Turbo to quickly build and deploy high-quality user-friendly mobile apps to its field technicians.

While field service companies are rapidly adopting Turbo, Turbo Systems is built to make it easy for anyone to create mobile apps for their business serving the needs of the 2.7 billion deskless workers who make up 80% of the global workforce.

Innovative IT teams are experiencing the advantage of an agile mobile app development platform to better serve deskless workers. Turbo Systems customer Keysight Technologies’ (KEYS) IT innovation group creates apps for various parts of the business such as a simple lead capture tool as well as more sophisticated sales forecasting and compensation apps.

“With the Turbo platform, Keysight’s IT team can quickly conceive, build and launch user-friendly apps,” said Balganesh Krishnamurthy, Director of Corporate & Customer eXperience Apps, CIO Staff at Keysight Technologies. “And we don’t have to build a whole new tech stack to do it because Turbo can easily leverage our existing systems.”

