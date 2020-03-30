Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Turbo Systems : Welcomes Looker Veteran Jen Grant as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 12:03pm EDT

Veteran technology industry executive to strengthen operations and accelerate growth strategy

Turbo Systems, the no-code platform that makes it easy for anyone to build a mobile app for their business, today announced it has appointed Jen Grant as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Grant joins Turbo Systems at a pivotal time as the company undergoes an ambitious expansion to serve the needs of organizations that must rapidly develop custom mobile apps to serve their ever more distributed teams.

With a successful record of leading technology companies as CMO – including Looker, Elastic and Box – through multi-billion dollar acquisitions and IPOs, Grant brings to Turbo Systems a wealth of expertise and leadership in building world-class sales, marketing, and customer success teams. Her career also reflects deep experience in delivering exceptional products that solve real-world problems, that help employees in their jobs, and that inspire on-going business success.

“Jen has an unparalleled track record in enterprise software and a remarkable ability to build enduring organizations from scratch. Combined with her ambition, clarity, warmth and sensibility, Jen is everything I had hoped for in a CEO,” said Turbo Systems’ founder and CTO Hari Subramanian. “There is no doubt in my mind that Jen’s stewardship will lead to amazing outcomes for our customers, employees, partners and investors alike.”

“I was looking for a partnership with a founder who has had previous success, a platform that was dynamic enough to transcend sectors and a product that turned customers into champions,” said Grant. “Turbo Systems has all three and I believe that with this foundation, this organization can deliver on the idea that everyone deserves great software.”

Since its founding in 2017, Turbo Systems has gained traction with companies with large field service teams looking for user-friendly mobile app solutions. Many organizations still rely on manual processes or outdated software to manage everything from invoices to work orders but must rapidly adapt to meet the increasing expectations of both customers and employees.

Neisa, the leading IT service provider in the Nordics, has service technicians that maintain the IT equipment for brands such as Toshiba, HP, Lexmark, and Xerox. Neisa Nordic chose Turbo to quickly build and deploy high-quality user-friendly mobile apps to its field technicians.

While field service companies are rapidly adopting Turbo, Turbo Systems is built to make it easy for anyone to create mobile apps for their business serving the needs of the 2.7 billion deskless workers who make up 80% of the global workforce.

Innovative IT teams are experiencing the advantage of an agile mobile app development platform to better serve deskless workers. Turbo Systems customer Keysight Technologies’ (KEYS) IT innovation group creates apps for various parts of the business such as a simple lead capture tool as well as more sophisticated sales forecasting and compensation apps.

“With the Turbo platform, Keysight’s IT team can quickly conceive, build and launch user-friendly apps,” said Balganesh Krishnamurthy, Director of Corporate & Customer eXperience Apps, CIO Staff at Keysight Technologies. “And we don’t have to build a whole new tech stack to do it because Turbo can easily leverage our existing systems.”

About Turbo Systems

Turbo Systems is on a mission to bring great software to every employee in your business by making it easy for anyone to build mobile apps that accelerate their work. Whether you automate a manual process or enhance your current software, you can build a user-friendly mobile app with Turbo. Turbo Systems is located in Silicon Valley and was funded by Mayfield. For more information, connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter or head to www.turbosystems.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:24p'LOCKE & KEY' : Netflix renews series for Season 2
AQ
12:24pPeople with disabilities support the USNS Comfort mission to aid New York City
GL
12:23pESSILORLUXOTTICA : Laurent Vacherot retires Paul du Saillant to step in at EssilorLuxottica
PU
12:23pVirtual open house dc/va
PU
12:23pL'OREAL : Annual General Meeting Postponed - 2020 Outlook
PU
12:23pPower Analytics Global Announces New COVID-19 Impact Data Simulation Product
GL
12:22pRGC RESOURCES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:22pFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
12:21pASCELIA PHARMA PUBL : Leading Ascelia Pharma through the Covid-19 period
AQ
12:21pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : BBVA Research weighs in on U.S. economic recovery from the infection
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines in talks to hire Millstein for aid advice
2China unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rate by most in five years to support virus-hit economy
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Expects Lower 1Q Revenue as Coronavi..
4BRENT : Brent hits 18-year low, U.S. crude dips below $20/bbl
5GALAPAGOS : European shares reverse course to end higher on defensive plays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group