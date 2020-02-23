Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TurboTax maker Intuit nears agreement to buy Credit Karma for $7 billion: WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/23/2020 | 05:37am EST
Handout image shows new U.S. tax form 1040 for individuals

Intuit Inc is nearing an agreement to buy financial technology portal Credit Karma Inc for about $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The deal in cash and stock, which will push Intuit further into consumer finance, could be announced by Monday, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the deal, Credit Karma will function as a stand-alone business with its chief executive, Kenneth Lin, remaining in charge, the newspaper said.

Intuit did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment early on Sunday. Credit Karma, which is backed by funders including private-equity firm Silver Lake and financial-technology venture firm Ribbit Capital, declined to comment.

Mountain View, California-based Intuit went public in 1993, a decade after it was founded. It is the maker of TurboTax, an online software used by millions to file taxes.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTUIT INC. -1.22% 297.57 Delayed Quote.13.61%
SILVER -0.04% 18.469943 Delayed Quote.3.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
05:37aTURBOTAX MAKER INTUIT NEARS AGREEMENT TO BUY CREDIT KARMA FOR $7 BILLION : Wsj
RE
04:52aNewly-banned Thai opposition party says junta helped 1MDB cover-up
RE
04:40aG20 agrees final communique with reference to climate change
RE
03:59aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian Registered External Trade In Goods of December ,12/2019
PU
03:01aPM Johnson's Brexit team seeks to evade Irish Sea checks on goods - Sunday Times
RE
02/22UK to press for Canada-style trade deal with EU when talks start in March
RE
02/22SOUTH DAKOTA CATTLEMEN ASSOCIATION : SDCA Statement on USDA Announcement Regarding Brazil Beef Imports
PU
02/22U.S. BLOCKING G20 MENTION OF CLIMATE CHANGE : sources
RE
02/22FRANCE'S MACRON : unclear if EU-Britain to have trade deal by year-end
RE
02/22Buffett defends stock investments
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK to press for Canada-style trade deal with EU when talks start in March
2TURBOTAX MAKER INTUIT NEARS AGREEMENT TO BUY CREDIT KARMA FOR $7 BILLION: WSJ
3INTUIT INC. : Intuit Near Deal to Buy Credit Karma for $7 Billion
4MARKAZ: The Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Company's acquisition of SABIC Agri-Nutrients Investment Company leads..
5MILREM ROBOTICS : Introduces at UMEX 2020 its Unmanned Ground Vehicle Especially Designed for Hot Climates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group