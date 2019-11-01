Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Turboatom : Representatives of the SES of Ukraine held classes on civil defense at “Turboatom”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 07:23am EDT

01.11.2019

Representatives of the State Emergency Service (SES) from all regions of Ukraine visited JSC 'Turboatom', where they held classes on civil defense.

Participants of the event visited production workshops, protective structures and the museum of the enterprise. The Chief Engineer of the plant, Grygoriy Ishchenko, acquainted everyone with the technological capabilities of the enterprise and its products, and also informed about the enterprise's safety measures and civil defense exercises, which are regularly held at the plant. The employees of the SES were especially interested in the protective structures of 'Turboatom', in particular, the underground tunnel, which, if necessary, can function as an object for shelter of turbine builders.

As the General Director of 'Turboatom' Viktor Subotin noted, the plant and the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region have been fruitfully cooperating for many years, paying great attention to preventive work to prevent emergencies at the enterprise. In turn, the plant also helps the regional state emergency service, in particular, allocates funds to support the life of the fire station (SFD-13), which is located near the enterprise.

Disclaimer

Turboatom PAT published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 11:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:40aINTELLIGENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:40aEXXON : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:39aW. P. CAREY INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:38aJEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Just Eat plc
PU
07:38aCNOOC : Renewal of continuing connected transactions in respect of 2020 to 2022 and closure of register of members
PU
07:38aNESTLÉ AND SAP : Partners in Business, Friends in Transformation, Experts in Innovation
PU
07:38aJEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- Just Eat plc
PU
07:38aMAOYAN ENTERTAINMENT : Grant of share options and grant of restricted share units
PU
07:38aDIAGEO : Change of Senior Independent Director
PU
07:38aAIRBUS : India orders IndiGo to replace all Pratt engines on Airbus A320neo planes
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARPETRIGHT PLC : CARPETRIGHT : Shares in UK's Carpetright slump on biggest investor's rescue bid
2NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
3AMGEN : Amgen To Invest In Chinese Biotech -- WSJ
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Europe's Banks Confront Harsh Reality -- WSJ
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Net profit of DKK 10.0 billion earned during a period of continuing challe..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group