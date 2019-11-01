Turboatom : Representatives of the SES of Ukraine held classes on civil defense at “Turboatom”

01.11.2019

Representatives of the State Emergency Service (SES) from all regions of Ukraine visited JSC 'Turboatom', where they held classes on civil defense.

Participants of the event visited production workshops, protective structures and the museum of the enterprise. The Chief Engineer of the plant, Grygoriy Ishchenko, acquainted everyone with the technological capabilities of the enterprise and its products, and also informed about the enterprise's safety measures and civil defense exercises, which are regularly held at the plant. The employees of the SES were especially interested in the protective structures of 'Turboatom', in particular, the underground tunnel, which, if necessary, can function as an object for shelter of turbine builders.

As the General Director of 'Turboatom' Viktor Subotin noted, the plant and the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region have been fruitfully cooperating for many years, paying great attention to preventive work to prevent emergencies at the enterprise. In turn, the plant also helps the regional state emergency service, in particular, allocates funds to support the life of the fire station (SFD-13), which is located near the enterprise.