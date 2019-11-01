Turboatom : The delegation of the European Investment Bank visited “Turboatom”

01.11.2019

In the last days of October, JSC 'Turboatom' was visited by a delegation consisting of representatives of the European Investment Bank (EIB), PrJSC 'Ukrhydroenergo', SE 'Plant Elektrotyazhmash', LLC 'Dniepro-SHEM' and PrJSC 'Ukrhydroproject'.

The European financial institution was represented by Olivier Trikka, Project Manager in the Energy Sector of the European Investment Bank. Also among those present were Deputy General Director for Strategy and Investments of PrJSC 'Ukrhydroenergo' Volodymyr Rudenko, Deputy Director for Strategy and Marketing of SE 'Plant Elektrotyazhmash', Oleksandr Gordiy, representatives of installation and design organizations.

During the scheduled meeting, the guests visited model tests of the ПЛ20-В-800 hydroturbine of the Kremenchug HPP in the 'Turboatom' hydroturbine laboratory, the main production workshops and held a working meeting on fulfilling obligations under existing contracts. Model tests of hydraulic turbines were carried out according to energy, cavitation, acceleration, oscillatory characteristics of the flow part, as well as power characteristics on the blades of the distributor.

At the expense of European banks, 'Turboatom', together with 'Electrotyazhmash', implements a number of projects:

- Kaniv HPP. In November 2016, 'Turboatom' and 'Ukrhydroenergo' signed a contract to upgrade two units of the station. In accordance with the contract, 'Turboatom' develops design, project and technical documentation, and also manufactures and supplies 7 fully-equipped ПЛ 15-ГК-600 hydraulic turbines for the reconstruction of two power units of the Kaniv HPP.

- Kyiv PSPP. The contract for the reconstruction of the three units of the station was concluded between 'Turboatom' and 'Ukrhydroenergo' on December 30, 2016. 'Turboatom' acted as the general contractor of the turnkey project. For the station 'Turboatom' develops documentation, conducts model tests, and delivers three radial-axis hydraulic turbines of РО75-В-300 type, performs dismantling, installation, start-up programme and commissioning. The first hydraulic unit (station No. 2) was put into commercial operation on October 1 of the current year after reconstruction.

- Seredniodniprovska HPP. The contract for the reconstruction of two hydraulic units (adjustable-blade turbines and generators) was concluded on November 22, 2017 between 'Turboatom' and 'Ukrhydroenergo'. The implementation of the contract is scheduled until September 2021.

- Dnieper-2 HPP. The contract for the reconstruction of two hydraulic units (adjustable-blade turbines and generators) was concluded on November 22, 2017 between 'Turboatom' and 'Ukrhydroenergo'. The implementation of the contract is scheduled until May 2021.

- Kremenchug HPP - a contract for the reconstruction of adjustable-blade units was concluded between 'Turboatom' and 'Ukrhydroenergo' on March 14, 2019. The subject of the contract is the reconstruction of two turbines and two generators of hydraulic units station Nos. 4, 5, including design, manufacture, supply of equipment, dismantling and installation works and engineering support services.