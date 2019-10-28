Log in
Turboatom : "Turboatom" employees won prizes in a number of sports competitions

10/28/2019 | 08:17am EDT

28.10.2019

Employees of JSC 'Turboatom' won prizes in a number of sports competitions.

In particular, on October 26, 2019, turbine builders took the II place in the corporate race 'Kharkiv Airport Run' for 5 km in the nomination 'The fastest company' (in the sum of 5 best results from the company). 11 people participated in the race from 'Turboatom'. In total, 270 people took part in the race.

Moreover, on October 27, the 'Turboatom' team of table tennis players in stage III of the 'Battle of Corporations' took the second place among 15 teams. The plant team was represented by: Olexander Grytsiuta (56 workshop), Volodymyr Zakharov (QCD), Dmytro Nevecheria (72 workshop), Kristine Danielian (SDB 'TA'), Yelyzaveta Lytvyn (SDB 'TA'), Iryna Reshitko (SDB 'TA').

The competition took place in the gym of the northern educational building of Kharkiv National University named after V. Karazin.

Disclaimer

Turboatom PAT published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 12:16:05 UTC
