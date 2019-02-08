Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Turbocharged Leverkusen crush Mainz 5-1 to climb to fifth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 04:32pm EST

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bayer Leverkusen scored four times in an explosive first half to crush hosts Mainz 05 5-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday and continue their rise up the standings under new coach Peter Bosz.

The Dutchman, whose team beat champions Bayern Munich last week, took over at the start of the year and his attack-minded Leverkusen have now won three of their four league games under him.

Wendell opened their account after five minutes and despite an equaliser from Robin Quaison four minutes later, the visitors struck another three times before the break through Kai Havertz, Julian Brandt and Karim Bellarabi.

Germany international Brandt, who has blossomed under Bosz, then added his second goal in the 64th minute from yet another Kevin Volland assist.

Leverkusen, who have now scored a combined 11 goals in their last three league games, climb to fifth place on 33 points, four behind RB Leipzig who are fourth.

Leaders Borussia Dortmund, on 49, host Hoffenheim on Saturday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:07pTech Up, Helped by Expedia Strength -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:02pAshton eyes Six Nations to remember after long wait
RE
05:01pFinancials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:55pBRADY CENTER TO PREVENT GUN VIOLENCE : Campaign Calls on Congress to Block Firearms Exports Rule
PU
04:54pConsumer Cos Up on Spending Hopes -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:52pCanadian dollar rallies on jobs gain but ends lower for the week
RE
04:51pHealth Care Up on Defensive Demand -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:39pNational Enquirer owner defends reporting on Amazon's Bezos
RE
04:37pS&P, Nasdaq edge higher as earnings offset trade fears
RE
04:35pTrump official slams cartels as U.S. lawmakers push anti-OPEC bill
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : Singapore police raid Wirecard office following FT reports
3DOMETIC GROUP : DOMETIC : REPORT ON THE FOURTH QUARTER 2018
4AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. considers withdrawal of zero tariffs for India - sources
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Sony, L’Oreal, BB&T, Amazon

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.