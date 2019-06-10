Log in
Turboden S p A : Global Petroleum Show

06/10/2019 | 05:08am EDT

Turboden takes part in Global Petroleum Show 2019, Calgary, Canada, June 11-13. The GPS Conference is the forefront of the global energy dialogue. Leaders from the global Oil & Gas value chain, along with the finance community and policymakers, address the most critical issues affecting the industry today, including energy efficiency enhancement. Nicola Rossetti, Turboden Sales & Business Development Manager for Oil&Gas and Combined Cycles, delivers a presentation on June 13 at 11 a.m. He explains how the waste heat from gas compressor stations can be exploited to produce useful power, leveraging the features Organic Rankine Cycle technology offers, and how it represents a clear opportunity to reduce CO2 emissions. Case studies based on Canadian gas compressor stations are introduced.

Don't miss the opportunity to discover how the conversion of waste heat into useful power represents a viable and profitable solution to reduce carbon footprint while maintaining your competitiveness! Register at the conference

https://globalpetroleumshow.com/register

Disclaimer

Turboden S.p.A. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 09:07:04 UTC
