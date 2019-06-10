Turboden S p A : Global Petroleum Show

Turboden takes part in Global Petroleum Show 2019, Calgary, Canada, June 11-13. The GPS Conference is the forefront of the global energy dialogue. Leaders from the global Oil & Gas value chain, along with the finance community and policymakers, address the most critical issues affecting the industry today, including energy efficiency enhancement. Nicola Rossetti, Turboden Sales & Business Development Manager for Oil&Gas and Combined Cycles, delivers a presentation on June 13 at 11 a.m. He explains how the waste heat from gas compressor stations can be exploited to produce useful power, leveraging the features Organic Rankine Cycle technology offers, and how it represents a clear opportunity to reduce CO2 emissions. Case studies based on Canadian gas compressor stations are introduced.

