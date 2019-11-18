Turbonomic : Announces New Free Observability Tool to Give Developers Full-Stack Context for Microservice Applications

Available Today for Download, Company Will Showcase New Offering at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2019

Turbonomic, the leader in Application Resource Management, today announced details of its presence at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2019 in San Diego, CA, November 18-21, 2019 (booth P15). Turbonomic will demonstrate application resource management for Kubernetes, as well as its new free offering, Lemur. Lemur packages open source observability tools—Grafana, Kiali, and Jaeger—with Turbonomic full-stack context to help developers understand the performance of their microservices in the context of the application resource stack.

According to Turbonomic’s 2019 State of Multicloud report, 62 percent of respondents are on a journey to containers and cloud native computing. As organizations continue to prioritize application modernization, they are finding that application complexity is their biggest challenge to assuring performance. Continuous application performance is critical to delivering on the cloud native promise of speed, agility and elasticity at scale.

“Developers are driving the adoption of cloud native. It makes development faster and easier, but also makes it more complex for Operations teams to manage application resources,” says Shmuel Kliger, Founder & President of Turbonomic. “We believe packaging familiar open source observability tools with the full-stack context that Turbonomic can provide, will give the community a better way to develop: from the very beginning they can have full-stack context, bridging the gap between complex modern applications and the underlying infrastructure. As they progress on their journey, we provide a unified software platform that simplifies operations, delivering well-managed and well-run elastic operations at scale.”

At KubeCon, Turbonomic will be showcasing its core offering, Application Resource Management, for Kubernetes, as well as, Lemur. DevOps, SRE, Operations, and Infrastructure teams use Turbonomic to automatically manage application resources, continuously assuring application performance; while Developers can use Lemur to determine whether there are performance issues in application code or architecture, or whether the issue is with the underlying infrastructure (the node and below). Lemur is available immediately as a free download. To learn more about this new free offering and what it means for the cloud native developer community, read this blog.

Additionally, Irfan Ur Reman, a Senior Engineer at Turbonomic; Paul Morie, Principal Engineer at Red Hat; and Quinton Hoole, Technical Vice President at FutureWei will deliver a technical session on the Kubernetes Multi-cluster SIG. The Multicluster SIG aims to solve common challenges related to managing numerous Kubernetes clusters across multiple cloud providers. “Our presentation will give attendees an overview, as well as a deep-dive for those that are interested, into why this SIG matters what we are hoping to accomplish,” says Irfan Ur Reman. “We hope to recruit more contributing members to the SIG.”

On Monday, November 18th, hundreds of attendees are expected to participate in KubeHunt, sponsored by Turbonomic, Red Hat, Sysdig, Instana, and Synopsys. The treasure hunt for Kubernauts, which will feature games, prizes, food, and beverages, will take place around San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter. Attendees can register here for the event.

Additional Resources

Download Lemur here.

Read the blog announcement about Lemur here.

Learn more about Turbonomic for Kubernetes here.

About Turbonomic

Turbonomic Application Resource Management (ARM) continuously assures that applications get precisely the resources needed to ensure performance and lower cost while maintaining policy compliance. Privately held, Boston-based Turbonomic is one of the fastest-growing software companies, backed by leading venture firms including Bain Capital Ventures, General Atlantic, Globespan Capital Partners, Highland Capital Partners and Iconiq Capital. To learn more, visit turbonomic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005063/en/