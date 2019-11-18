Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Turbonomic : Announces New Free Observability Tool to Give Developers Full-Stack Context for Microservice Applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 10:01am EST

Available Today for Download, Company Will Showcase New Offering at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2019

Turbonomic, the leader in Application Resource Management, today announced details of its presence at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2019 in San Diego, CA, November 18-21, 2019 (booth P15). Turbonomic will demonstrate application resource management for Kubernetes, as well as its new free offering, Lemur. Lemur packages open source observability tools—Grafana, Kiali, and Jaeger—with Turbonomic full-stack context to help developers understand the performance of their microservices in the context of the application resource stack.

According to Turbonomic’s 2019 State of Multicloud report, 62 percent of respondents are on a journey to containers and cloud native computing. As organizations continue to prioritize application modernization, they are finding that application complexity is their biggest challenge to assuring performance. Continuous application performance is critical to delivering on the cloud native promise of speed, agility and elasticity at scale.

“Developers are driving the adoption of cloud native. It makes development faster and easier, but also makes it more complex for Operations teams to manage application resources,” says Shmuel Kliger, Founder & President of Turbonomic. “We believe packaging familiar open source observability tools with the full-stack context that Turbonomic can provide, will give the community a better way to develop: from the very beginning they can have full-stack context, bridging the gap between complex modern applications and the underlying infrastructure. As they progress on their journey, we provide a unified software platform that simplifies operations, delivering well-managed and well-run elastic operations at scale.”

At KubeCon, Turbonomic will be showcasing its core offering, Application Resource Management, for Kubernetes, as well as, Lemur. DevOps, SRE, Operations, and Infrastructure teams use Turbonomic to automatically manage application resources, continuously assuring application performance; while Developers can use Lemur to determine whether there are performance issues in application code or architecture, or whether the issue is with the underlying infrastructure (the node and below). Lemur is available immediately as a free download. To learn more about this new free offering and what it means for the cloud native developer community, read this blog.

Additionally, Irfan Ur Reman, a Senior Engineer at Turbonomic; Paul Morie, Principal Engineer at Red Hat; and Quinton Hoole, Technical Vice President at FutureWei will deliver a technical session on the Kubernetes Multi-cluster SIG. The Multicluster SIG aims to solve common challenges related to managing numerous Kubernetes clusters across multiple cloud providers. “Our presentation will give attendees an overview, as well as a deep-dive for those that are interested, into why this SIG matters what we are hoping to accomplish,” says Irfan Ur Reman. “We hope to recruit more contributing members to the SIG.”

On Monday, November 18th, hundreds of attendees are expected to participate in KubeHunt, sponsored by Turbonomic, Red Hat, Sysdig, Instana, and Synopsys. The treasure hunt for Kubernauts, which will feature games, prizes, food, and beverages, will take place around San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter. Attendees can register here for the event.

Additional Resources

  • Download Lemur here.
  • Read the blog announcement about Lemur here.
  • Learn more about Turbonomic for Kubernetes here.

About Turbonomic
Turbonomic Application Resource Management (ARM) continuously assures that applications get precisely the resources needed to ensure performance and lower cost while maintaining policy compliance. Privately held, Boston-based Turbonomic is one of the fastest-growing software companies, backed by leading venture firms including Bain Capital Ventures, General Atlantic, Globespan Capital Partners, Highland Capital Partners and Iconiq Capital. To learn more, visit turbonomic.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:24aInternet Gold Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
GL
10:23aTELESTE : secures double patent win
AQ
10:23aEaseware Expands Online Sales 18% with 2Checkout
GL
10:21aHOMESERVE : Cares Foundation Launches New Round of the “Caring for Community” Grant Program
BU
10:21aSSE : Corbyn effect? British utility debt boosted by nationalisation bet
RE
10:20aEXPEDEON AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:19aPULMATRIX, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10:19aACREAGE : IIROC Trade Resumption - ACRG.U
AQ
10:19aGOOD LUCK 3 : Launches IEO RAKUN Liquid
PR
10:19aFreddie Mac Prices $547 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-C06
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
2ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
3AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations
4BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDA : Euronext, SIX Group launch battle for Madrid bourse
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group