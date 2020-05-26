Log in
Turbonomic : Hosts “Turbo Live” Business Resiliency Conference

05/26/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Thought leaders from Microsoft, AWS, IBM, Turbonomic, and SevOne address the future of IT performance

Turbonomic, the leader in Application Resource Management, will host Turbo Live on May 28th, 2020, a virtual conference for customers, prospects, and partners that will feature 15 interactive sessions to help companies achieve and maintain business and operational resiliency. Leaders from AWS, IBM, Microsoft, SevOne, and Turbonomic will share insights into how enterprises are adapting to the changing IT landscape and reshaping plans in the months ahead.

Turbo Live speakers include: Gary Reiner, Managing Partner of General Atlantic; Lani Phillips, VP of Microsoft; Bill Platt, AWS GM; Ian Penny, CIO of Hiscox; Ben Nye CEO of Turbonomic; Mor Cohen-Tal, Cloud CTO of Turbonomic; Shmuel Kliger, Founder & President of Turbonomic. This marquee panel will guide participants on how to:

  • Ensure business resilience through Application Resource Management (ARM)
  • Effectively leverage automation to absorb extreme fluctuations in end user demand
  • Accelerate cloud native projects to build more agile development frameworks
  • Plan for longer-term remote workforce implications
  • Unify management for on premises, cloud, and cloud native applications
  • Enable network resilience in a work from home world

“We are extremely excited to host our first Turbo Live event. We have an incredible line-up of sessions,” said Tom Murphy, CEO of Turbonomic. “The current pandemic has led to an extremely rapid change in IT best practices, and this year’s event will help our attendees learn how they can continue to build business resiliency through their enterprise application and network performance.”

To register for Turbo Live, visit: Turbo Live. All live attendees will be entered into a random drawing to win their choice of a Peloton Bike or Peloton Treadmill.

About Turbonomic

Turbonomic Application Resource Management (ARM) continuously assures that applications get precisely the resources needed to ensure performance and lower cost while maintaining policy compliance. Privately held, Boston-based Turbonomic is one of the fastest-growing software companies, backed by leading venture firms including Bain Capital Ventures, General Atlantic, Globespan Capital Partners, Highland Capital Partners and Iconiq Capital. To learn more, visit turbonomic.com.


© Business Wire 2020
