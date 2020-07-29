Turbonomic : Named to Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators List

Turbonomic Joins Google, Dell, Alibaba, Nestle, Etsy, and Others on the List of 100 Top Companies

Turbonomic, the leader in Application Resource Management, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators List. Turbonomic came in at #57 for its ability to create a culture that empowers employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, or invent new ways of doing business.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2020 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Organizations must demonstrate a serious and established commitment to building a culture of innovation that yields tangible results, such as patents, bringing new products to market, or new systems that enhance operations. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 900 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2020 awards feature workplaces from around the world with several of the honorees based outside of the United States.

“Innovation is at the core of Turbonomic’s culture. Our company’s vision is for software to manage IT at scale so that our customers can focus on doing what they do best – using innovation and creativity to drive the business forward,” said Brent Wilkinson, Chief People Officer at Turbonomic. “We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company for the strength of our vision and the culture we have established to ensure we deliver on this vision.”

Numerous factors play a role in Turbonomic’s ability to foster innovation at all levels of the company:

Encouraging an Innovative Culture : Collaboration is a key accelerant of innovation – Turbonomic hosts Hackathons with the goal of promoting teamwork and learning from people across every part of the R&D organization. Employees often rotate across areas to expand their understanding of the code base, architecture and multiple problem domains Turbonomic addresses. Learn more here about what inspires Turbonomic employees to build and innovate.

: Collaboration is a key accelerant of innovation – Turbonomic hosts Hackathons with the goal of promoting teamwork and learning from people across every part of the R&D organization. Employees often rotate across areas to expand their understanding of the code base, architecture and multiple problem domains Turbonomic addresses. Learn more here about what inspires Turbonomic employees to build and innovate. Employee Resource Groups : Turbonomic understands the critical role that diversity plays in sparking innovation. In the last year, Turbonomic has launched two inaugural Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) – DevelopHer and People of Color in IT (POCIT). The mission of these groups is to empower women, people of color, and allies to work together in creating an inclusive and innovative workplace.

: Turbonomic understands the critical role that diversity plays in sparking innovation. In the last year, Turbonomic has launched two inaugural Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) – DevelopHer and People of Color in IT (POCIT). The mission of these groups is to empower women, people of color, and allies to work together in creating an inclusive and innovative workplace. R&D Investment : Through the acquisitions of SevOne and ParkMyCloud, we have added an immense amount of talent to our workforce as all three companies strive towards building the future of application and network performance.

: Through the acquisitions of SevOne and ParkMyCloud, we have added an immense amount of talent to our workforce as all three companies strive towards building the future of application and network performance. Expanding Partnerships: In addition to Turbonomic’s strong partnerships with Cisco, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and DXC, Turbonomic recently announced an OEM partnership with IBM – collaborating with technology giants enables the company to scale innovative ideas.

“As much of the world recovers from health, economic, and social crises, we need innovation more than ever,” said Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “This new list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators celebrates organizations that have fostered innovative thinking by investing in technology, research and development, and their employees.”

In addition to being named to Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators, Turbonomic has also received the following awards in the last year:

EMA Vendor to Watch as the only Application Resource Management platform in the AIOps Market

Forbes Cloud 100 for the fourth time

Inc. 5000 for the fourth time

To see the complete Best Workplaces for Innovators List, go to: www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/2020

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (September 2020) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning August 4, 2020. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.

