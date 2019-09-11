Turbonomic : Named to the Forbes Cloud 100 for Fourth Consecutive Year

Application Resource Management Leader Recognized for Market Leadership, Estimated Valuation, Operating Metrics, and People and Culture

For the fourth consecutive year, Turbonomic has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

“I want to thank our customers and partners for their support and employees for their dedication, which have collectively helped us achieve this recognition for a fourth time,” said Benjamin Nye, CEO, Turbonomic. “Our mission of assuring application performance across public and private clouds through an agentless data model, that installs in minutes, is unique. Application Resource Management provides customers with the analytics, visibility, and answers to prevent slow application response time by eliminating IT resource congestion.”

For example, one of the world’s leading hotel brands relies on Turbonomic to optimize its AWS environment and ensure optimal application performance for its guest reward programs. In the process of migrating to and optimizing the public cloud, a new set of challenges arose that shifted the focus from cost management to elasticity. Turbonomic, integrated with AppDynamics, delivers an intuitive and efficient way to manage all of the hotel’s performance and capacity concerns, delivering an end-to-end view across applications, and down the full stack of resources that support them.

“For four years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector,” said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. “With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from cybersecurity and marketing to data analytics and storage, it’s harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list – but with more elite company if you do. Congratulations to each of the 2019 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars honorees poised to join their ranks!”

Turbonomic AI-powered Application Resource Management is trusted by the world’s largest companies running the most complex and dynamic applications, including more than 25 percent of the Fortune 500. Turbonomic serves these customers through a rapidly expanding partner ecosystem, notably with the leading cloud platform providers and a new MSP Program:

AWS has awarded the company three AWS Competencies over the last year (AWS Microsoft Workloads, Cloud Management Tools and AWS Migration Competency), and included the company in its AWS Consulting Partner Private Offers program. Turbonomic also earned access to the exclusive AWS ISV Accelerate Program.

Microsoft recently named Turbonomic an inaugural launch partner in the new Azure Migrate Program Experience due to its demonstrated success in accelerating customer migrations to Azure, and recognized Turbonomic as a Microsoft Priority IP Co-Sell Partner through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program.

Turbonomic also continues building out its partner ecosystem offerings, and recently named New Signature as its inaugural Cloud MSP Partner.

With the addition of ParkMyCloud to the Turbonomic portfolio (acquired in May 2019), Turbonomic welcomed over 1,000 cloud customers and extended its reach in cloud optimization.

Appearing on the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 is the latest industry recognition of Turbonomic’s market leadership. The company was recently recognized on the Inc 5000, the Deloitte Fast 500, and Inc’s list of Best Workplaces for 2019.

