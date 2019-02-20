Turface Athletics Announces New Turface Grounds Crew Program

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turface® Athletics, a leader in sports field construction and maintenance, has announced the launch of its robust support team, the Turface Grounds Crew. It includes dedicated groundskeepers, the Turface Athletics team, distributors, service, consultation, education and industry partnerships. The first of its kind program was formed to help support the sports turf industry including groundskeepers, field managers and field facility professionals in creating the best surfaces in terms of playability and safety.

“Turface Athletics has been a trusted provider of field maintenance products for over 50 years, and with the company’s recent addition of infield mixes, new mound clays and field accessories — there’s no better time to introduce our new support program, the Turface Grounds Crew,” said Jeff Langner, brand manager at Turface Athletics. “Offering access to industry-leading education, on-field consultation, premier products and exclusive offers, we’re dedicated to the continued success of today’s field maintenance professionals on every level.”

Participants of the Turface Grounds Crew will receive the following benefits:

Maximum support – including free soil testing and analysis

Infield mix recommendations

On-site consultation

Field education clinics

Product information and industry resources

Product discounts and rebates throughout the year

Upon sign up, members will be contacted on a monthly basis — gaining actionable best practices in building, maintaining and renovating playing surfaces from the Turface product experts, while also receiving first access to any special programs or clinics. In addition, Turface specialists will be available to provide on-field consultations, product recommendations and soil testing.

Through its educational benefits, the Turface Grounds Crew aims to expand the network of professionals in the field maintenance industry. Helping grow partnerships, connections and an educational community of industry thought leaders, its unique resources will help groundskeepers overcome current field maintenance challenges. The program currently lists over 500 members.

Turface Athletics invites industry players to join the Turface Grounds Crew at www.turfacegroundscrew.com. To learn more about Turface Athletics solutions please visit www.Turface.com.

ABOUT TURFACE ATHELTICS:

Turface Athletics is one of three primary businesses within PROFILE Products LLC ("Profile") – a comprehensive line of products for soil modification, erosion control and plant establishment. The Turface Athletics™ line of products and services maximize sports field safety and performance.

