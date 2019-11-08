Türk Telekomünikasyon : 08 November 2019 dated Regulatory Disclosure – Fitch Ratings Affirmation of Our Corporate Rating and Revision in Outlook

08 November 2019 dated Regulatory Disclosure - Fitch Ratings Affirmation of Our Corporate Rating and Revision in Outlook
On November 1 2019, Fitch Ratings affirmed Turkey's IDR at "BB-" and revised the Outlook to "Stable" from "Negative".
Consequently, Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook for Türk Telekom's ratings to "Stable" from "Negative", while affirming all ratings.
Disclaimer
