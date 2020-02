Under current circumstances, guidance for 2020 is as below:



• Consolidated revenue growth (excluding IFRIC 12) to be around 14% over 2019



• Consolidated EBITDA to be around TL 12.4 billion level



• Consolidated CAPEX to be around TL 5.8 billion level

